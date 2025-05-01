For The Best Senior Discount Across Restaurants, Make Sure You're A Member Of This Program

Between inflation and tariffs, prices are creeping up at local restaurants and chains, and most of us — perhaps especially young folks and retirees — wouldn't mind knocking a bit off our bills. While many restaurants and fast food chains offer their own senior discounts, special promos, app perks, and other ways to save — think Taco Bell or Krispy Kreme's senior discount programs, it falls on the individual to check for these store-specific perks.

But one organization offers a blanket discount valid at thousands of restaurants — all with the wave of your membership card. That's AARP, the well-known nonprofit catering to the 50-and-up crowd with discounts on everything from restaurants to hotel chains, airlines, and much more.

The advocacy organization, founded in 1958 by a retired school principal, is perhaps best known today for its insurance program offerings. But it also offers discounts to its members at a wide range of eateries from Carrabba's to Denny's (we're still missing this Denny's specific deal, by the way), Bonefish Grill to Cinnabon to Papa Johns and dozens more. Discounts vary from location to location, but members can typically expect to save around 10% to 15% off their bill. Once you've signed up for a membership, which can be done online or over the phone, the process of saving is as simple as showing your card before asking for the check or entering your member number online when you order.