For The Best Senior Discount Across Restaurants, Make Sure You're A Member Of This Program
Between inflation and tariffs, prices are creeping up at local restaurants and chains, and most of us — perhaps especially young folks and retirees — wouldn't mind knocking a bit off our bills. While many restaurants and fast food chains offer their own senior discounts, special promos, app perks, and other ways to save — think Taco Bell or Krispy Kreme's senior discount programs, it falls on the individual to check for these store-specific perks.
But one organization offers a blanket discount valid at thousands of restaurants — all with the wave of your membership card. That's AARP, the well-known nonprofit catering to the 50-and-up crowd with discounts on everything from restaurants to hotel chains, airlines, and much more.
The advocacy organization, founded in 1958 by a retired school principal, is perhaps best known today for its insurance program offerings. But it also offers discounts to its members at a wide range of eateries from Carrabba's to Denny's (we're still missing this Denny's specific deal, by the way), Bonefish Grill to Cinnabon to Papa Johns and dozens more. Discounts vary from location to location, but members can typically expect to save around 10% to 15% off their bill. Once you've signed up for a membership, which can be done online or over the phone, the process of saving is as simple as showing your card before asking for the check or entering your member number online when you order.
Restaurant savings aren't just for seniors, either
The well-known nonpartisan organization has become such a household name over the years, you may not have given it much thought or truly looked into its benefits — but maybe we all should. More than being a discount program or publisher of a magazine you've probably seen at the grocery store checkout, AARP offers a wide range of perks and programs. It's equal parts media conglomerate, with its own magazine, online articles, and podcast episodes, as well as a government advocacy organization of sorts, working to help push legislation benefiting the 50 and up demographic.
Perhaps most surprisingly though, AARP is very much not just for senior citizens. Though its original story and mission revolves around catering to the 50 and up crowd, anyone 18 and up can take advantage of its myriad of benefits. In fact, the organization officially changed its name from the American Association of Retired Persons to the more memorable acronym to make clear the organization is not exclusively for seniors or retirees.
Those 18+ can opt into one of their several monthly membership tiers ($20 a month is the standard rate), and begin saving at any of the over 7,000 participating restaurants in your hometown or while you're on the road. AARP's reputation may be intrinsically linked with the senior crowd, but as it reminds people on its website, "it's never too early to sign up."