One Step Keeps Nori Perfectly Crisp In Homemade Sushi Rolls

Sushi is an elegant, deceptively simple food that cleverly combines flavors and textures to create beautifully balanced bites of food. Though learning all the nuances of this centuries-old art can take more than a decade, making your favorite classic maki rolls at home is fairly easy and much more budget-friendly than ordering takeout. Maki rolls are what most people think of first when they picture sushi, as it features the classic combo of seafood and veggies nestled in the center of tasty layers of rice and seaweed paper, aka nori.

To get started making maki at home, all you have to do is make some sushi rice (you don't even have to wash the grains first!), julienne your fillings, tuck everything into a snug roll, and slice it into even pieces. Though there are a few pitfalls to watch out for during this process (e.g., soggy rice or overstuffing your rolls), among the most frustrating is soggy nori paper, which can make it harder to cut and ruin the texture of your meal.

Luckily, the solution is as easy as could be. Toasting your nori for literal seconds over a burner not only helps keep it nice and crisp, but it also makes the paper more flexible and easier to roll. If you have a gas stove, put the flame on low and wave the nori over the flame for between 5 and 10 seconds. If you don't have a gas stove, you can place the nori in a very hot oven (set to at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for the same length of time.