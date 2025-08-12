Tequila Lovers Should Be Running To Longhorn Steakhouse To Try Its Boldest Cocktail
Longhorn Steakhouse is celebrated for some quality steaks and for its iconic bread — even if it might not be made fresh. But if you enjoy a tasty tequila drink from time to time, Longhorn might be the ideal restaurant for you as well. At least, it's there where you can experience a cocktail that combines blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila all into one glass.
The Three Dons Margarita is a Longhorn specialty cocktail that combines the three foremost Don Julio tequilas along with triple sec and a natural sweet-and-sour mix (basically just a mix of sugar and citrus juice). Since most cocktails typically only use one type of tequila per cocktail, this gives you a fascinating opportunity to see how these three different tequilas interact with each other — which definitely separates the Three Dons Margarita from the standard restaurant margarita options. So while there are some Longhorn Steakhouse menu items that you'd do best to avoid, the Three Dons Margarita could be the perfect tableside companion for any tequila-lover seeking a prime steakhouse experience.
How are the three Dons different from each other?
So there are three tequilas in this margarita — big whoop. If each of these tequilas were very similar to each other, that'd be an appropriate sentiment. But don't be fooled by the fact that the Three Dons Margarita uses tequilas from the same brand (in this case, Don Julio) — the different ages of these tequilas play a huge role in shaping the unique taste of the cocktail. This turns it into something completely novel from your usual margarita.
All tequila is made from agave, so the difference between blanco/silver, reposado, and añejo really all comes down to the effects of aging on the Mexican liquor. The youngest of the three Dons, Don Julio blanco, has grassy and mildly fruity notes, as well as the "clean" agave taste indicative of many blanco tequilas, which are unaged. Meanwhile, Don Julio reposado is the middle child of the three, aged more than a blanco but less than an añejo. Aging for eight months in oak barrels lends a mellowness and oaky presence to the tequila but still retains some of the grassy and even sweet qualities of a younger one. Don Julio añejo, though, is more tannic and woody by virtue of having aged the longest of the three — 18 months. Grilled steak is a great food to enjoy with tequila of any variety, and Longhorn's Three Dons Margarita gives you the chance to triple-down on that heavenly pairing.