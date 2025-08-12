Tequila Lovers Should Be Running To Longhorn Steakhouse To Try Its Boldest Cocktail

So there are three tequilas in this margarita — big whoop. If each of these tequilas were very similar to each other, that'd be an appropriate sentiment. But don't be fooled by the fact that the Three Dons Margarita uses tequilas from the same brand (in this case, Don Julio) — the different ages of these tequilas play a huge role in shaping the unique taste of the cocktail. This turns it into something completely novel from your usual margarita.

All tequila is made from agave, so the difference between blanco/silver, reposado, and añejo really all comes down to the effects of aging on the Mexican liquor. The youngest of the three Dons, Don Julio blanco, has grassy and mildly fruity notes, as well as the "clean" agave taste indicative of many blanco tequilas, which are unaged. Meanwhile, Don Julio reposado is the middle child of the three, aged more than a blanco but less than an añejo. Aging for eight months in oak barrels lends a mellowness and oaky presence to the tequila but still retains some of the grassy and even sweet qualities of a younger one. Don Julio añejo, though, is more tannic and woody by virtue of having aged the longest of the three — 18 months. Grilled steak is a great food to enjoy with tequila of any variety, and Longhorn's Three Dons Margarita gives you the chance to triple-down on that heavenly pairing.