Is The Iconic Bread At LongHorn Steakhouse Actually Made Fresh?

Who doesn't love the bread at LongHorn Steakhouse? Honey-wheat flavored, thick, and crusted, everyone who goes there sings the bread's praises. If it's so good, then it's got to be made fresh. Right? Well ... not quite. LongHorn Steakhouse's bread is made by a bakery chain called Epi Breads, which ships bread out to restaurants from its Georgia and Michigan locations. While we don't know for certain if it comes in fresh or frozen, online consensus seems to be in favor of the latter; at least, people who claim to have been LongHorn Steakhouse employees say so, and there's no evidence to the contrary.

However, that doesn't mean this well-reviewed steak restaurant chain has no say in the matter. Epi Breads allows its clients to customize their bread, sending out samples based on specific requests and finalizing the recipe after feedback. While we don't know for sure if LongHorn Steakhouse went down this route, it seems like a practical business decision.