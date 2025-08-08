Mint is a beloved flavor and fragrance, and it's also one of the easiest herbs to grow in your garden. Unfortunately, that easy-growing nature also helps mint take over just about any space it's planted in. Mint, which comes in many varieties in many genera and species, is highly aggressive and can quickly spread all over the place if not controlled early and well. It spreads through underground rhizomes, sending out horizontal shoots through the soil that enable it to expand its territory rapidly, and its stems have the ability to develop roots on the spot, too.

However, many people are able to grow mint without destroying their garden. That's because they take steps from the start to contain the aggressive growth with a number of strategies. If you're careful, you can have a productive and cooperative mint patch that leaves the rest of your garden alone. If it's too late for that and your mint plant has gotten out of hand, there are remedies for that as well. One or more of these 13 steps to take to prevent mint from taking over your garden will help.