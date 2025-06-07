Why You Should Avoid Planting Mint In Your Garden

There are a number of ways to create a home herb garden, no matter your living situation. Even in an apartment with limited space, you can still grow an indoor herb garden. Or, if you have some room outside and are a bit of a newbie, there are some great gardening tips you should learn before diving in — like don't bite off more than you can chew when it comes to the size and variety. One plant in particular that you should research before planting, though, is mint. First of all, there are many different mints, and you should learn how to pick the right type, depending on how you plan to use it. However, if you want to grow mint in your garden, you should maybe think twice.

Mint can become an invasive beast in your garden — a little creeping gremlin that will take over as much property as it can. Left to its own devices, mint can grow over your tiny sprouts, stealing their precious sunlight, or grow around mature plants and effectively strangle them. Mint grows incredibly quickly and spreads broadly via sturdy underground rhizomes. It doesn't require a lot of soil and its roots aren't very deep, so it can spread even beyond the garden if not constantly monitored. It thrives in moist, well-drained soil, so it will be even more prolific in wetter climates. And, because it's a perennial, although it may appear to die off when winter hits, the roots will still remain. At spring's return it will come back as large as it ever was.

In a word, mint is problematic. But if you're not dissuaded and are still thinking about mint in your garden, there are some ways to control it.