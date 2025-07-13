One Common Cooking Ingredient Can Eliminate Fast-Growing Spurge Weed From Your Garden

If you leave your garden or backyard walkways unattended for several weeks, you might come back to an explosion of aggressive weeds. One fast-growing weed that is a particular pain to deal with is spurge weed. Also commonly called milkweed, this sun-loving plant with tiny leaves and a milky sap grows low to the ground. It might seem innocent, but don't let it fool you; its seeds can germinate rapidly, and before you know it, the plants you actually want are being suffocated with a mat of spurge. Your reaction might be to get an easy fix, like weed killer, but there's a more natural alternative for getting rid of weeds sitting in your kitchen pantry.

Vinegar not only works to clean your kitchen, but also to clean up the garden. Conventional weed killers are often made from some rather harsh chemicals that may negatively impact the soil, insects, birds, and even the plants you want to keep healthy. While weed killer is very effective, it is often too effective, killing or harming more in the garden than you intended.

Vinegar, however, is a safe and cheap alternative to keep spurge weeds under control. While it may have a negative impact on some insects, it is generally a lot safer than weed killer for most things in your garden. This kitchen staple works for killing weeds due to the presence of acetic acid, which works to dry out and kill plant cells.