The Boozy Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To Savory Black Beans For A Flavor Boost

If you've got a can of black beans ready for an upgrade, we have the perfect hack for you, thanks to the one and only Bobby Flay. This trick is perfect for those who enjoy cooking with alcohol and are down to get creative with boozy additions for ingenious, yet delicious recipes. From elevating the flavor of your caramelized onions with a splash of whiskey to the classic tomato and vodka pairing for a luscious vodka sauce, spirits are no stranger in the kitchen, and one spirit you're going to want to add to your culinary repertoire, especially for some tasty black beans, is dark rum.

There are some clever hacks to season black beans, and it's about time we add dark rum to that list. Dark rum is known for its bold, molasses-like flavor with a hint of spices, making it a fantastic choice to render a subtle sweetness and a kick of heat, adding a layer of complexity to an otherwise simple dish. Its characteristic flavors are notably distinct from white rum, meaning that replacing dark rum with its white counterparts would significantly change the flavors of the cooked beans.

Also, bear in mind that during the cooking process, the alcohol gets "cooked off" and what's left are its flavors, so make sure you're choosing the type of dark rum that suits your taste. When cooking with black beans, allow the mixture to simmer for enough time to allow the alcohol to properly cook off. And while some residual alcohol may remain in the dish, it's unlikely to be remotely enough for one to get buzzed from eating black beans. That being said, as with anything to do with alcohol, consume responsibly.