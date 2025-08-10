The Boozy Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To Savory Black Beans For A Flavor Boost
If you've got a can of black beans ready for an upgrade, we have the perfect hack for you, thanks to the one and only Bobby Flay. This trick is perfect for those who enjoy cooking with alcohol and are down to get creative with boozy additions for ingenious, yet delicious recipes. From elevating the flavor of your caramelized onions with a splash of whiskey to the classic tomato and vodka pairing for a luscious vodka sauce, spirits are no stranger in the kitchen, and one spirit you're going to want to add to your culinary repertoire, especially for some tasty black beans, is dark rum.
There are some clever hacks to season black beans, and it's about time we add dark rum to that list. Dark rum is known for its bold, molasses-like flavor with a hint of spices, making it a fantastic choice to render a subtle sweetness and a kick of heat, adding a layer of complexity to an otherwise simple dish. Its characteristic flavors are notably distinct from white rum, meaning that replacing dark rum with its white counterparts would significantly change the flavors of the cooked beans.
Also, bear in mind that during the cooking process, the alcohol gets "cooked off" and what's left are its flavors, so make sure you're choosing the type of dark rum that suits your taste. When cooking with black beans, allow the mixture to simmer for enough time to allow the alcohol to properly cook off. And while some residual alcohol may remain in the dish, it's unlikely to be remotely enough for one to get buzzed from eating black beans. That being said, as with anything to do with alcohol, consume responsibly.
Serve your upgraded black beans
Once you've infused your basic black beans with a Caribbean-inspired flair with the dark rum, you're equipped with a flavorsome, protein-packed addition to level up your rotational meals. It's incredibly easy to whip up a large batch of cooked black beans, making meal prep and putting together quick, yet balanced meals more enjoyable.
These flavorful black beans can shine in breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and all the little snack breaks in between. Kickstart your day with a hearty breakfast burrito that's filled with your go-to fixings and a generous scoop of the "boozy" black beans. Lunchtime salads and grain bowls get an instant flavor boost when you add some black beans to the mix. For a snack, you can put a Southwestern twist on traditional hummus by making black bean hummus to scoop onto your chips or dip veggies into.
Calling all loaded nachos stans to add black beans cooked in dark rum to their list of mandatory nacho toppings so that every chip delivers a flavorful fiesta. Cold weather comfort food calls for soups and stews, so put your new and improved black beans to the task in a nourishing chili or a rustic black bean soup. Home cooks passionate about global cuisine ought to experiment with switching out conventional black beans in a Brazilian black bean stew called feijoda, which is often enjoyed with rice.
The dark rum adds a unique, Caribbean touch to a Brazilian classic to deliver a clever fusion recipe. Just remember, when you're making soups and stews, don't make the black bean blunder by tossing out the black bean water called aquafaba. It's a great way to thicken and bulk up the dish for a heartier serving.