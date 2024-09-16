The Wasteful Mistake Everyone Makes With Canned Black Beans
Taco night comes with lots of toppings: corn, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and beans. Any beans can be used for taco Tuesday, but black beans are often the star of the show. But are you getting your money's worth out of that 15.5-ounce can? If you're not saving the bean liquid, then the answer is no. But fear not: We're here to tell you how to use it.
The juice inside a can of beans is called aquafaba. You may think of aquafaba as the juice from chickpeas, but it can come from most legumes. Granted, the flavor and color of the legume will change the flavor and color of the aquafaba. The liquid comes from cooking the beans in water; you can make it from home by cooking dried beans, or you can simply drain your canned beans and reserve the liquid. Aquafaba is low in calories, sugar, and cholesterol, and is gluten-free. Plus, it's a flavorful additive to dishes across the board.
Let's talk about salt for a moment: A typical can of regular black beans contains around 450 milligrams of sodium, which is approximately 20% of the daily recommended intake. Many recipes call for you to drain and rinse the canned beans to remove some of the salt. If you're using the aquafaba, which contains most of the salt, as an extra ingredient, just be sure to buy low or reduced-sodium beans or adjust your recipe to accommodate for the saltiness.
How to use black bean aquafaba
Soups are one of the best ways to utilize black bean aquafaba. By adding some "bean water" to a stock or soup, you'll increase its yield without watering it down, add a layer of flavor and salt, and thicken the soup slightly. Black bean juice would be a perfect base or addition to tortilla, lentil, or Tarasca soup. Or, you can mix the liquid with a bit of water (to thin it out) and use it to upgrade basic stovetop white rice.
You can also use black bean aquafaba in less traditional things, such as breads, pastas, or cakes. The liquid is especially useful when making chocolate breads or cakes, as the black bean flavor can draw out the chocolate notes. It can also be used as an easy egg substitute. Or, for a savory dish, try boiling pasta in bean liquid thinned out with water; prepare the pasta this way for this ultimate mac and cheese recipe, then add ingredients, such as corn, roasted tomatoes, peppers, or beef, to make a cheesy Tex-Mex meal.
Black bean water can also be frozen for future use. If you choose to do this, just be sure to use freezer-safe, airtight jars, and leave enough room at the top for the juice to expand. You can also use an ice cube tray to freeze specific portions (one cube is usually 2 tablespoons); just be sure to transfer to an airtight container or freezer bag for long-term storage. The cubes will last about three months. Defrost them at room temperature before use so you can reap the aquafaba's magical properties.