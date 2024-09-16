The Wasteful Mistake Everyone Makes With Canned Black Beans

Taco night comes with lots of toppings: corn, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and beans. Any beans can be used for taco Tuesday, but black beans are often the star of the show. But are you getting your money's worth out of that 15.5-ounce can? If you're not saving the bean liquid, then the answer is no. But fear not: We're here to tell you how to use it.

The juice inside a can of beans is called aquafaba. You may think of aquafaba as the juice from chickpeas, but it can come from most legumes. Granted, the flavor and color of the legume will change the flavor and color of the aquafaba. The liquid comes from cooking the beans in water; you can make it from home by cooking dried beans, or you can simply drain your canned beans and reserve the liquid. Aquafaba is low in calories, sugar, and cholesterol, and is gluten-free. Plus, it's a flavorful additive to dishes across the board.

Let's talk about salt for a moment: A typical can of regular black beans contains around 450 milligrams of sodium, which is approximately 20% of the daily recommended intake. Many recipes call for you to drain and rinse the canned beans to remove some of the salt. If you're using the aquafaba, which contains most of the salt, as an extra ingredient, just be sure to buy low or reduced-sodium beans or adjust your recipe to accommodate for the saltiness.

