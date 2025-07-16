Why Your Old Bathtub Is The Perfect Container For A Raised-Bed Vegetable Garden

If you didn't think your backyard was big enough for a garden, think again. There are plenty of tips to follow if you're a beginner vegetable gardener, but it turns out all you need to grow your favorite vegetables is a little sunlight and a bath tub. Bath tubs are heavy, so you'll definitely need some help placing it in the yard, but once it's positioned properly, you can grow the raised bed garden of your dreams. Besides being a confined area to add dirt, bathtubs also come with built-in drainage, which helps make gardening easy.

The first step: Don't make the mistake of not properly planning your garden. Once you know what you need, you should find a bath tub. If you're doing a remodel, then problem solved, but if you don't have one at your disposal, check Facebook marketplace and local town forums to see if anyone's getting rid of theirs. For the most visual appeal, try and find a clawfoot tub. You might have to pay a little extra, but if you dig hard enough, there are likely a few for sale under $100. Add a quick coat of paint if needed, and you have your new backyard centerpiece.