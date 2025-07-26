You've Probably Never Heard Of Mark Twain's Favorite Fruit

The only thing as famous as Mark Twain's writing is his eating habits. The author was known to frequent several bars, from an old school bar in Indiana to the oldest bar in Nevada history. He also enjoyed quite a few unusual foods, including his supposed favorite flavor of ice cream: oyster. Twain's favorite fruit perfectly falls in line with his reputation for liking foods that are more off the beaten path. The author was most fond of cherimoyas, a green fruit shaped like a heart that is often found in South America. He loved it so much that he called it "the most delicious fruit known to man".

Supposedly, Twain first tried the fruit on a trip to Hawaii and enjoyed it to the point that he wrote about it in his personal journals. He compared it to the pawpaw, an often overlooked North American fruit, noting that its interior was soft and could be eaten with a spoon. Although the fruit still remains relatively unknown in North America, the author's quips about how the cherimoya is "deliciousness itself" have become famous enough to pique people's interests.