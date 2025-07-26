You've Probably Never Heard Of Mark Twain's Favorite Fruit
The only thing as famous as Mark Twain's writing is his eating habits. The author was known to frequent several bars, from an old school bar in Indiana to the oldest bar in Nevada history. He also enjoyed quite a few unusual foods, including his supposed favorite flavor of ice cream: oyster. Twain's favorite fruit perfectly falls in line with his reputation for liking foods that are more off the beaten path. The author was most fond of cherimoyas, a green fruit shaped like a heart that is often found in South America. He loved it so much that he called it "the most delicious fruit known to man".
Supposedly, Twain first tried the fruit on a trip to Hawaii and enjoyed it to the point that he wrote about it in his personal journals. He compared it to the pawpaw, an often overlooked North American fruit, noting that its interior was soft and could be eaten with a spoon. Although the fruit still remains relatively unknown in North America, the author's quips about how the cherimoya is "deliciousness itself" have become famous enough to pique people's interests.
What is a cherimoya?
The cherimoya, also known as the "custard apple," is a medium-sized green fruit that thrives in cooler climates. It is primarily found in South American countries like Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia. However, it has also been found in parts of Australia, Northern Africa, Asian countries like Thailand and India, and southern parts of Europe like Spain and Portugal.
The fruit is characterized by its bright green exterior, which has an almost scale-like appearance that resembles shingles on a rooftop. The interior is white with large black seeds (which are toxic, so don't eat those). Cherimoyas are described as sweet and tangy, with a texture similar to custard. People have noted that it tastes similar to a combination of banana and pineapple.
The most common way to eat a cherimoya is to scoop out the flesh with a spoon and spit out the seeds. However, it can also be used as an ingredient in frozen treats like smoothies or homemade sorbet. Other popular methods for using the fruit include adding it to puddings, pie fillings, mousse, or using it to make juice and cocktails.