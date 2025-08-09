The Whiskey Brands Martha Stewart Uses For Her Famous Whiskey Sour Cocktail

When you're looking for a quintessential whiskey cocktail, you could do far worse than settling on a whiskey sour. The classic cocktail is so simple at its core — little more than whiskey, lemon juice, and sugar (with an egg white if you're so inclined) — that it's no surprise that it's subject to a great deal of variation from one cocktail aficionado to another. Part of this variability is, of course, the whiskey being used. And if you were to ask the one and only Martha Stewart, she might offer up two very popular whiskey brands.

Martha Stewart is no stranger to adoring a plethora of cocktails, and the whiskey sour is no exception. But when it comes to the whiskey she chooses to use, it seems that she keeps it very simple — either Jack Daniel's or Maker's Mark. While her whiskey sour recipe on her website recommends Maker's Mark, a video done on Instagram clearly shows a bottle of Jack Daniel's being used, indicating that either would be sufficient for the culinary titan. And while Jack Daniel's might not be considered bourbon, both it and Maker's Mark certainly count as popular and affordable whiskeys that will get you a whiskey sour just the way Stewart intended.