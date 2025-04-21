Martha Stewart's 12 Favorite Cocktails

Martha Stewart needs no introduction. A television personality, chef, author, and media empire owner, her name is synonymous with lifestyle, cooking, and entertaining. So it may come as a surprise to hear that Martha, a maven in the food and drink spaces, actually isn't that big a drinker herself. In interviews, she's often said she prefers to stick to a glass or two of wine at dinner time and otherwise keeps her drinking on the lighter side.

But when Stewart does indulge, she has her preferences. From tried-and-true classics to personalized riffs, her taste in cocktails is just as refined as the rest of her work. Even for the simple, straightforward recipes that are a hit with her audience, she focuses on quality, using top-tier products and fresh, seasonal ingredients.

A cocktail doesn't need to be overly complicated to impress, which is why many of Stewart's cocktails are easy to replicate at home, with her choice of ingredients or using your own personal preferences. Plus, who wouldn't want to step into the shoes of this expert on all things entertaining by enjoying one of her favorite drinks? From signature creations to seasonal sips for different holidays and times of the year, these 12 cocktails are among Martha Stewart's favorites.