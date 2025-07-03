5 Cocktails That Pair Perfectly With Szechuan Peppercorns

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sichuan (or Szechuan) peppercorns have become increasingly popular in the contemporary culinary scene, whether as the star ingredient in chef Gordon Ramsay's roast chicken or in classic Sichuan dishes like mapo tofu and dan dan noodles. These berries of the prickly ash tree are a staple of Southwestern Chinese cuisine and famously produce a unique, nearly electric numbing sensation when they hit your palate. The science behind the wild experience of eating Sichuan peppers lies in a bioactive compound called hydroxy-alpha sanshool, which activates nerves in the mouth that detect the sense of touch. Besides captivating chefs in and outside of Sichuan province, this distinctive spice also makes a compelling cocktail ingredient: Beyond its unusual tongue-tingling effect, which adds an extra dimension to humdrum drinks, it boasts pine and citrus notes.

There are two types of Sichuan peppercorns, red and green. While the former is generally easier to find in stores, both can be purchased online, either separately or in bundles, such as Natruen's Red and Green Sichuan Peppercorns Variety Pack. The red kind has an earthier flavor compared to the green, which tends to be more floral and has more numbing power. Both varieties shine in cocktails made with tartly sweet fruits and pair particularly well with gin-based drinks by bringing out the spirit's botanicals. From citrusy sippers like margaritas and whiskey sours to bittersweet Negronis and even cosmopolitans, these Sichuan peppercorn cocktails are guaranteed to take your taste buds on a refreshingly tingly, boozy adventure.