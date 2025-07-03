5 Cocktails That Pair Perfectly With Szechuan Peppercorns
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sichuan (or Szechuan) peppercorns have become increasingly popular in the contemporary culinary scene, whether as the star ingredient in chef Gordon Ramsay's roast chicken or in classic Sichuan dishes like mapo tofu and dan dan noodles. These berries of the prickly ash tree are a staple of Southwestern Chinese cuisine and famously produce a unique, nearly electric numbing sensation when they hit your palate. The science behind the wild experience of eating Sichuan peppers lies in a bioactive compound called hydroxy-alpha sanshool, which activates nerves in the mouth that detect the sense of touch. Besides captivating chefs in and outside of Sichuan province, this distinctive spice also makes a compelling cocktail ingredient: Beyond its unusual tongue-tingling effect, which adds an extra dimension to humdrum drinks, it boasts pine and citrus notes.
There are two types of Sichuan peppercorns, red and green. While the former is generally easier to find in stores, both can be purchased online, either separately or in bundles, such as Natruen's Red and Green Sichuan Peppercorns Variety Pack. The red kind has an earthier flavor compared to the green, which tends to be more floral and has more numbing power. Both varieties shine in cocktails made with tartly sweet fruits and pair particularly well with gin-based drinks by bringing out the spirit's botanicals. From citrusy sippers like margaritas and whiskey sours to bittersweet Negronis and even cosmopolitans, these Sichuan peppercorn cocktails are guaranteed to take your taste buds on a refreshingly tingly, boozy adventure.
Punch up your margarita
Bursting with citrus flavor, the margarita is a prime candidate for a Sichuan peppercorn boost. The spice's subtle fruitiness accentuates the refreshing tequila cocktail's signature combination of orange liqueur and lime juice, its tingling essence buzzing in the background. It's also a great addition to a spicy margarita for an extra kick that you can't get with hot peppers alone.
Traditional blanco tequila makes an excellent base for the drink, as the peppercorns bring out the agave's inherent vegetal notes. Prefer mezcal in your marg? The way the spice's numbing properties enliven the mouthfeel of the smoky Mexican spirit is remarkable.
One of the best ways to infuse a margarita with Sichuan peppercorn flavor is by using a spiced syrup, made by steeping the crushed peppercorns in agave syrup or simple syrup for at least 20 minutes (if the syrup is hot) or up to a couple of days in the fridge if going the no-cook route. Depending on the desired strength, anywhere from a tablespoon to a cup and a half of peppercorns for every 12 ounces of syrup will yield an electrifying cocktail mixer for your margarita (and beyond). You can try replacing half the orange liqueur, or doing a simple swap if your favorite marg already calls for syrup.
A Negroni like no other
If you're a Negroni fan, Sichuan peppercorns make a great addition to this simple yet complex cocktail. While the traditional version of the drink has only three ingredients — gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari — it's deceptive, as it has a deeply layered taste profile that's herbaceous, citrusy, and touched with bitter fruit. While you might think the Sichuan peppercorns would get lost with all that's going on flavorwise, they instead boost the gin's floral profile and help balance the Campari's bitterness with the bonus of the spice's famous mouth buzz.
A Negroni calls for a bold gin, like a London dry gin or overproof navy strength gin that can stand up to the cocktail's other ingredients, and the same holds true for this version. Here, the Sichuan peppercorns can help by bringing out the more delicate notes of the gin that might otherwise get overwhelmed by the other ingredients. Because this drink is already a touch on the sweet side, adding around an ounce of crushed peppercorns directly to the Campari is the way to go (which you can steep for up to two weeks before straining).
Sours and Sichuan peppercorns vibe well
Sours are all about citrus juice, and balancing their sourness with sweetness (and plenty of booze for good measure). Since Sichuan peppercorns brighten up those fruity flavors, the spice vibes particularly well with whiskey and gin sours, which pair the spirits with lemon or lime juice and simple syrup. This presents another great opportunity to use Sichuan peppercorn syrup in place of the plain stuff.
As for the spirit, go for citrus-forward gin over something more juniper-heavy, a robust bourbon, or rye with a good depth of flavor that the peppercorns won't overpower. You could also try peated or smoky whiskies (think Islay or Highland bottlings) for added nuance, similar to substituting mezcal for tequila in your margarita.
Sours are known for their frothy tops, the result of adding either egg whites or aquafaba (the liquid from canned garbanzo beans) to the cocktail shaker. Since the drink traditionally includes a few dashes of bitters as a garnish, incorporating something like Dashfire Sichuan Cocktail Bitters is a great way to stay true to the original while utilizing the peppercorns in yet another way.
This isn't Carrie Bradshaw's cosmo
The cosmopolitan has gotten a bad rap since it became the go-to drink for the characters on the HBO show "Sex and the City" and their legions of fans in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The drink, made with citrus vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice, is sometimes erroneously and unfairly derided. But if done correctly, using high-quality ingredients — especially the vodka and orange liqueur — it can be a delicious and quite quaffable cocktail.
Sichuan peppercorns work extremely well in a cosmo, adding a unique element to a drink that, frankly, can come across as one-note in the wrong hands. The spice's mouth-numbing and herbaceous qualities work wonders, enhancing the sweet citrus flavors from the orange liqueur and lime. While you can crush a spoonful of peppercorns and toss them straight into the shaker, for another layer of complexity, try pure, unsweetened cranberry juice instead of a cranberry juice blend and make up for the lost sweetness with half an ounce of Sichuan peppercorn simple syrup. You could also swap the cranberry out with pomegranate juice for a differently tart cosmopolitan, minus the added sugar of the typical cranberry juice blend.
Amp up your gin and tonic
Even in fairly simple mixed drinks like a gin and tonic, Sichuan peppercorns can bolster the experience. In fact, the spice adds complexity to the gin's botanicals, allowing you to really taste the spirit's nuances. The effervescence of the tonic water also enhances the peppercorns' buzzy feeling.
For a G&T that's brimming with Sichuan peppercorn flavor, seek out a gin with pronounced botanicals beyond just juniper and infuse it with the spice; you should only need an ounce for a standard 750-milliliter bottle (which you can steep for a half hour or more). When it comes to garnishes, look to complementary fruits, vegetables, and herbs, such as fresh rosemary sprigs. You can also play around with the citrus component, substituting juices like orange or even yuzu instead of lime.
While these cocktails all pair perfectly with Sichuan peppercorns, the party doesn't have to stop there. The exhilarating spice brings something special to all kinds of tipples, from old fashioneds to French 75s. It's the kind of ingredient that is bound to inspire creativity in your drink-making.