There's lots to love about ice cream: from its consistency, fun on-the-go serving style, to all the unexpected ingredients you can use as a base. And don't neglect upgrading the treat by topping with savory flavors — a dash of Sichuan peppercorns does wonders to the experience. Whether in the form of a chili oil or simply sprinkled on top, the dried berry brings an enticing floral, citrusy, and tingly palate.

The culinary combo came to fame in the Chinese cities Chengdu and Chongqing in the last few years, likely designed intentionally to turn heads. Yet, in a pursuit of virality, ice cream shops tapped into an unlikely duo with a powerful flavor. And the magic's amplified even further when specifically Sichuan chili oil is utilized.

The versatile condiment packs in not only heat, but a shifting assortment of aromatic flavors. There's Sichuan peppercorn's unique numbing effects, the flavor of spices like cloves, ginger, and star anise, as well some salty, tangy, and savory notes in the mix. No surprise Sichuan chili oil is achieving greater popularity in the U.S. market: its palate enthralls. So, spoon onto vanilla ice cream, and enjoy its complex flavors and lightly crunchy texture, all backed by the refreshing notes of the frozen dessert.