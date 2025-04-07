Where Do Peppercorns Come From? The Fascinating Journey To Your Table

A table grinder full of black peppercorns is an easy way to elevate table presentation at dinnertime. These little pellets of flavor look classy in a glass grinder and give a restaurant-style vibe to pretty much any kind of meal. You can elevate anything from heavenly homemade French onion soup to a box of Hamburger Helper with some fresh-ground pepper. But where does this iconic spice come from and what does it go through before it reaches your table?

All peppercorns come from the same plant, the tropical flowering vine known as piper nigrum, including the black, red, white, and green peppercorns. Not everything marketed as peppercorn, however, comes from this flowering vine. Pink peppercorns are actually berries that come from a couple varieties of South American shrub, and Sichuan peppercorns come from the berries of the prickly ash tree in China's Sichuan province.

Though they might not come from the same plant, peppercorns all have a few things in common. They are certainly peppery, but they also add a whole network of complex flavors that can be floral, tangy, herby, and sharp. Knowing the difference in peppercorn varieties and in how peppercorns are grown, harvested, and treated can help you level up your cooking game on all fronts.