Why Coffee Syrup Is The Key To Richer Homemade Drinks And Desserts

Some people drink coffee purely for utility, needing the caffeine to get through the day — but others are true connoisseurs of the ancient beverage, seeking out the best coffee roasters in America for pure enjoyment of that fruity, bitter, nutty flavor. If you're one of those people for whom a touch of coffee in the morning simply isn't enough, DIY coffee-flavored syrup might be just the boost you need to bring your drinks and desserts to the next level.

Easily confused with the syrups you might use to add flavor to coffee, coffee syrup is actually a way to add coffee flavor to other drinks and dishes. Made in the same way all simple syrups are, by heating up sugar and water in a saucepan, along with, in this case, ground coffee, and then straining it to remove any intrusive grounds, the result is a thin, toffee-colored syrup. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one month and used to top or mix into any number of plain dishes that need a touch of sweet syrup (and maybe a little caffeination, too).

Making good desserts and drinks is all about finding balance, and the bitterness of coffee can be key to creating a more complex flavor when paired with an otherwise sugary-sweet treat. Adding this extra tasting note can take a basic dessert from flat to rich, and a basic drink from simple to artisanal, letting each bite (or sip) stay on your mind long after the cup is empty. Oh, and a pro tip: Make sure you use beans that produce a strong brew to get the coffee flavor to really come through.