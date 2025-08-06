9 Imitation Crab Brands, Ranked

The idea of eating "imitation" anything might throw some people off initially because, well, what is actually going on here? What exactly is imitation crab, anyway? Don't worry — there's real seafood in there.

Imitation crab is a less-expensive crab alternative also known as surimi. And what is surimi, you ask? Why, it's a paste made up of various types of fish that gets shaped into what looks like crab meat. Surimi is usually made from Alaska pollock, though whiting and other types of fish are also sometimes added in. Imitation crab is certainly not bad for you, though it may be problematic in sushi for those with food allergies. But it is very processed and contains fewer nutrients than actual crab. It's also generally going to contain more carbohydrates and less fat than real crab. And while it does contain some protein, it's nowhere near the amount you'll get from eating the real deal.

But which imitation crab brand reigns supreme when ranked against each other? It turns out a lot of imitation crab brands are sort of tasteless, but not entirely. However, I was about to find out that "tasteless" isn't necessarily a bad thing when it comes to imitation crab. In fact, sometimes it's preferred. The following brands have been ranked by taste, texture, and overall edibility. Here are nine imitation crab brands, ranked worst to best.