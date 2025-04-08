Why Sushi Made With Imitation Crab Meat Is A Red Flag For Those With Food Allergies
The California roll catapulted sushi's popularity, though its origins are hard to pinpoint. Most people just know the roll for its relatively simple components, consisting of crab, avocado, and cucumber, neatly wrapped up in seaweed and rice. But what many people don't realize is that its main protein source isn't usually the real deal. Oftentimes, restaurants serve sushi that uses imitation crab instead, and this is actually a risky ingredient for those dealing with food allergies.
Because it's not uncommon for establishments to use fake crab meat without making it overtly known to consumers, California rolls are one of the things you should reconsider ordering from a sushi restaurant if you're subject to a lot of dietary sensitivities. The same goes for a kani maki roll or kani nigiri, as "kani" translates to "crab," whether real or not. This crustacean creature is a pricey one to come by, meaning it's a lot easier and more inexpensive to sneakily throw a mock version of it at customers without them even knowing.
Imitation crab meat is made of more ingredients than you'd expect
Generally, out of the imitation foods you should eat and the ones to avoid completely, crab isn't a bad choice. It's a cheaper alternative that serves a similar taste, texture, and appearance to its true counterpart. The only problem is that its list of contents can be lengthy. It usually contains surimi, which is a paste made of minced fish, usually pollock. Then there's a starch, such as corn, potato, or wheat. Finally, there are likely eggs, sugar, and oil in there, too.
Imitation crab is such a highly processed food that it can be hard for anyone to tell exactly what's in it, especially when it comes to a sushi joint. Any of the mentioned ingredients could be present, and they can potentially trigger allergies in those with dietary restrictions. This is particularly the case with its myriad of additives, which even employees might not be able to spell out. You'd be better off with vegetable-based rolls or sashimi pieces so you know what you're eating.