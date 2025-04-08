Why Sushi Made With Imitation Crab Meat Is A Red Flag For Those With Food Allergies

The California roll catapulted sushi's popularity, though its origins are hard to pinpoint. Most people just know the roll for its relatively simple components, consisting of crab, avocado, and cucumber, neatly wrapped up in seaweed and rice. But what many people don't realize is that its main protein source isn't usually the real deal. Oftentimes, restaurants serve sushi that uses imitation crab instead, and this is actually a risky ingredient for those dealing with food allergies.

Because it's not uncommon for establishments to use fake crab meat without making it overtly known to consumers, California rolls are one of the things you should reconsider ordering from a sushi restaurant if you're subject to a lot of dietary sensitivities. The same goes for a kani maki roll or kani nigiri, as "kani" translates to "crab," whether real or not. This crustacean creature is a pricey one to come by, meaning it's a lot easier and more inexpensive to sneakily throw a mock version of it at customers without them even knowing.