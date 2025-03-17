Give Imitation Crab A More Authentic Taste Using Butter, Here's How

There's no question that crabmeat is a delicacy. But with grocery prices increasing 30% since 2019 and crab already being more expensive than most other seafood, imitation crab (also known as surimi) has become increasingly popular. The same volume of meat can be picked up for a fraction of the price, without any annoying shelling. However, it doesn't quite taste like the real thing. Still, with the right preparation and a little (or a lot of) butter, you can create a pretty authentic crab taste.

The key to making imitation crab so the taste and texture are closer to the real thing is to cook it in butter and more butter. You're essentially drowning out the non-crab flavors, and the extra fat adds moisture and flavor, penetrating the meat as it cooks. You'll also want to get the best quality, freshest imitation crab you can find (if you're not buying it frozen). Consider trying the imitation crab at Sam's Club that everyone's talking about. Whether you pan fry, steam, or cook it in an air fryer, the key (just like with real crab) is to not overcook it. It really only needs to be warmed, as anything more will make it rubbery or shred the meat to oblivion as it sticks to the frying pan.