Give Imitation Crab A More Authentic Taste Using Butter, Here's How
There's no question that crabmeat is a delicacy. But with grocery prices increasing 30% since 2019 and crab already being more expensive than most other seafood, imitation crab (also known as surimi) has become increasingly popular. The same volume of meat can be picked up for a fraction of the price, without any annoying shelling. However, it doesn't quite taste like the real thing. Still, with the right preparation and a little (or a lot of) butter, you can create a pretty authentic crab taste.
The key to making imitation crab so the taste and texture are closer to the real thing is to cook it in butter and more butter. You're essentially drowning out the non-crab flavors, and the extra fat adds moisture and flavor, penetrating the meat as it cooks. You'll also want to get the best quality, freshest imitation crab you can find (if you're not buying it frozen). Consider trying the imitation crab at Sam's Club that everyone's talking about. Whether you pan fry, steam, or cook it in an air fryer, the key (just like with real crab) is to not overcook it. It really only needs to be warmed, as anything more will make it rubbery or shred the meat to oblivion as it sticks to the frying pan.
Butter provides richness and familiar flavors to surimi
It helps to know what imitation crab actually is. Surimi is a method of processing fish with origins dating back centuries. Mild white fish like pollock, Pacific whiting, or other species is preserved in sugar, rice wine, and flavorings, then mashed into a paste. It's processed into shreddable sticks or chunks, colored to look like crab and cooked. It's imitation crab, but real fish.
The challenge is making it taste more like real crab. That's where the butter comes in, preventing surimi from drying out while infusing it with flavors associated with lump crab meat. One easy method is pan sautéing imitation crab in butter (or olive oil), garlic, and onions. Melt the butter and soften the garlic, then cook the surimi for three minutes or so. Tossing meat in a pot with melted butter and Old Bay seasoning also works wonders. When air frying, coat chunks of imitation crab with melted butter before seasoning and cooking.
Each method produces buttery, crabby chunks of meat that taste great on their own (dipped in more butter) or on top of salads and pastas. Or, get fancy with your butter and make a beurre blanc, a traditional French mother sauce that's not as old as you might expect. Add imitation crab into the sauce, then pour over grilled asparagus or grilled fish for a indulgent crab-flavored enhancement.