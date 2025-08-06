10 Ways To Add Flavor To Your Bellini

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's any delicious Italian cocktail you need to savor throughout the warmer months, it's the Bellini. Blissfully simple, a traditional recipe consists of stirring pureed peach and Prosecco — a one-to-two ratio, specifically — into an elegant fluted champagne glass (perhaps like this set of stemless flutes from JoyJolt). You might think it's a recent invention, given its frequent appearance at brunch buffets, but the sparkling libation actually originated much earlier: a Venice-based haunt called Harry's Bar created the drink sometime in the 1930s or 1940s.

Bubbly, sweet, and just light enough to down in bottomless quantities with a gluttonous breakfast, the Bellini is the total refreshing package. To help you boost your fizzy number to new heights, Chowhound spoke to top-notch mixologists to learn how to intensify the flavor. "Don't be afraid to take creative risks, but always make sure the result is drinkable, balanced, and evocative of a warm Italian afternoon," offered William Warren, the General Manager for the Italian eatery Serena Pastificio (with locations in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boca Raton, Florida). Our experts discussed tinkering with fruits, experimenting with spirits, and a range of other possibilities to enhance your batch. So if you're ready to blow some taste buds away (including your own), give these 10 tips a gander.