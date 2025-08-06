10 Ways To Add Flavor To Your Bellini
If there's any delicious Italian cocktail you need to savor throughout the warmer months, it's the Bellini. Blissfully simple, a traditional recipe consists of stirring pureed peach and Prosecco — a one-to-two ratio, specifically — into an elegant fluted champagne glass (perhaps like this set of stemless flutes from JoyJolt). You might think it's a recent invention, given its frequent appearance at brunch buffets, but the sparkling libation actually originated much earlier: a Venice-based haunt called Harry's Bar created the drink sometime in the 1930s or 1940s.
Bubbly, sweet, and just light enough to down in bottomless quantities with a gluttonous breakfast, the Bellini is the total refreshing package. To help you boost your fizzy number to new heights, Chowhound spoke to top-notch mixologists to learn how to intensify the flavor. "Don't be afraid to take creative risks, but always make sure the result is drinkable, balanced, and evocative of a warm Italian afternoon," offered William Warren, the General Manager for the Italian eatery Serena Pastificio (with locations in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boca Raton, Florida). Our experts discussed tinkering with fruits, experimenting with spirits, and a range of other possibilities to enhance your batch. So if you're ready to blow some taste buds away (including your own), give these 10 tips a gander.
1. Swap peach for a different fruit
A Bellini without the peach? In pursuit of a vibrant take on the Venetian specialty, Christopher Mesa, who manages the bar program at Marselle in Santa Monica, California, wholeheartedly encourages moving past it. "While the peach version is iconic, experimenting with other fruits keeps it fun and seasonal — plus, not everyone loves peach." Anastasiia Hehelska, the Food & Beverage Director at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, agrees: "Improvising with different flavors is a great way to tailor your cocktail to your palate."
For a tart twist, our experts recommend passionfruit or pomegranates as great choices to try, along with plump, juicy berries. Chris Holguin from Mothers Tacos in Ventura, California, attests to citrus fruits like Blood Orange as an interesting alternative to the traditional peach. "Blood Orange brings a beautiful balance of sweet and tart, with a distinct, slightly berry-like complexity that goes beyond a regular orange," he says. If you'd rather steer away from sour flavors, Hehelska attests to mangos as a refreshing sweet substitute.
And when utilizing fresh fruit in a Bellini, our experts advise taking advantage of produce when it's in season. Leaning on what is growing at your nearby farmer's market opens the door to Bellini variants any time of year.
2. Enhance your Bellini with fresh fruit
When it comes to approaching a flavor-forward Bellini, seasoned bartenders know fresh fruit is the name of the game. Nowadays, mixes and syrups provide shortcuts to make just about every cocktail in existence. But any mixologist can attest they won't harbor the concentrated juiciness of a ripe peach. Pureed fruit is the go-to of Anastasiia Hehelska, but fruit juice (ideally manually-squeezed) will also work beautifully for a well-crafted drink to accompany your pancake stack. To mash it up, crush the stone fruit in a vessel with a muddling stick (like this 10-inch mixing spoon from tifanso).
If you don't want to muddle peaches, frozen purees are readily available at the grocery store, or you can make some from scratch. Sound daunting? All you need to do is chop up the fruit and reduce it to a softened slurry texture. Churning it in a blender is the easiest way to gain this consistency, but those without a gadget in their kitchen can also simmer the fruit down in a pan heated on the stove. Homemade puree will stay fresh for two weeks when refrigerated or up to six months when stored in the freezer. Just keep an eye on the texture: "If the purée is too thick or the flavor too cloying, it muddies the drink rather than enhances it," William Warren says.
3. Lace your Bellini with a liqueur
Lightly lacing your Bellini with a liqueur will add subtle fruity, spicy, nutty, and earthy undertones. Chris Holguin chimed in with his preferred liqueur, St-Germain. And if you've ever wondered how to drink St-Germain, he attests to why the gentle notes complement the classic brunch drink: "Elderflower liqueur (like St-Germain) pairs beautifully with almost any fruit, adding a delicate floral sweetness," Holguin says.
Other bartenders also have a soft spot for fruit-infused liqueurs when mixing up a Bellini. For example, Anastasiia Hehelska has a soft spot for liqueurs infused with peach and raspberry: "I love adding G.E. Massenez Creme de Peche or G.E. Massenez Creme De Framboise for additional flavor," she tells us. "G.E. Massenez are French fruit-based liqueurs made from eau-de-vie, or "water of life" in French, a clear fruit brandy." Assuming you want to double down on the peachy taste, a shot of peach-flavored liqueur would increase the aromas two-fold. You can also evoke the beverage's Italian roots with an aperitif. Include Campari for an herbal twist that's enchanting in a Bellini. William Warren shares an especially grand combination where the liqueur shines: "The blood orange brings depth and color, while a splash of Campari adds bitterness and complexity, turning the Bellini into something slightly more structured."
4. Squeeze a little citrus
Crafting a delightful Bellini that you won't get tired of after the second sip is important. To ensure the fizzy mouthfeel is consistent, our experts recommend incorporating citrus into your mixed drink. Lemons and limes lend an acidic boost that evens out the sugary tendencies present in a classic Bellini. "A dash of citrus (like lemon or lime juice) helps balance the sweetness," explains Christopher Mesa. Be cautious of orange for this step, as the juice tends to contain more sugar and will dominate the other ingredients.
Bartenders may incorporate the citrus fruit in a couple of ways. There's grating the zest on top of the drink to lend a concentrated punch, which can be done with a proper citrus zester like this Deiss PRO Citrus Lemon Zester and Cheese Grater. Additionally, you can squeeze fresh juice from the fruit and give the beverage a stir to incorporate the scent and essence. It can be easy to go overboard on the zing, which is why measuring it out can keep your peach Bellini in check. Generally, bartending sources advise at least one-quarter ounce of juice for every individual drink.
5. Include a garnish
There's just something that feels off about a drink that's 'undressed,' isn't there? Cocktail garnishes are a necessity in any home bar, and for good reason. Aside from the presentational value, garnishes can offer pleasant scents and flavors that accentuate a beverage.
To complement the light fizz that defines the brunch staple, take notes from our experts and choose a tasty finisher. Anastasiia Hehelska likes to reach for dried fruits; they're a bougie cocktail upgrade that is also affordable. "Dehydrated fruits always make for a beautiful – and cost-effective – garnish," explains Hehelska.
On the other hand, feeling fancy is a great reason to break out the gold — Christopher Mesa likes to gild fruit pieces with high-shine gold leaf decorations. At Mexican restaurant Mothers Tacos, Bar Director Chris Holguin opts for dried slices of Blood Orange to draw out the bubbly essence of the brunch cocktail. "Blood orange can provide a beautiful, sophisticated visual," Holguin tells Chowhound. "It also offers a concentrated burst of fruit aroma as the guest sips, subtly reinforcing the flavors within the drink." You would do well to have this 20-count pack of Dehydrated Orange Wheels from BlueHenry in your stash the next time your beverage calls for a glow-up.
6. Add flavor with herbs
Aromatics, such as herbs, appear in a wide range of cocktails (think the Mint Mojito or lavender sprigs in summertime drinks). Of course, they are a sure-fire way to turn your everyday Bellini treat on its head. Our bartenders commonly reach for varieties like basil, thyme, rosemary, and mint to accentuate the Bellini's fruit juice while lending a little edge with fragrant, floral, or woody undertones.
Fresh herbs are teeming with versatile uses, and adding a sprig to your drink is only one of many options. Chris Holguin explains how blending the herbs with the fruit can help draw out the potent aromas locked in those leaves, ensuring flavor is soaked all the way through. "Muddle them gently with the fruit purée before adding the sparkling wine to release their essential oils," he says. Another tip William Warren suggests is smacking the sprigs with your hands. It sounds unusual, but mixologists like to slap herbs before garnishing to release the botanical aromas into the beverage. "By clapping the herb between your palms, you release oils before placing it in the glass," notes Warren.
7. Pour in simple syrup
By and large, crafting a super-luscious Bellini doesn't require anything excessive on your end. Think simple syrup. The sweet glaze is neutral and incredibly versatile, helping to temper any sourness and acidity while preserving the natural characteristics of the fruit. Not to mention, it's a cinch to make from scratch. All it takes is one part sugar, one part water, and a pot on the stove-top to simmer it in until thick and runny. Easy-peasy.
Remember how well herbs pair with a breezy Bellini fizz? To kick things up, our experts advise steeping those leaves in the sticky syrup, which can help give a pleasant, botanical kiss to your spritz. For instance, notes William Warren, "a rosemary-infused simple syrup or local honey are great additions if your fruit isn't perfectly ripe and to help round out the flavor." Christopher Mesa echoes this idea. "A touch of herb syrup, like basil or thyme — adds something special without overcomplicating it." If you have any leftovers, refrigerate them for your next round. Stored properly, simple syrup will last approximately one month.
8. Splash your Bellini with bitters
Another solid tip to jazz up the Bellini is splashing in bitters. "Just one or two dashes of bitters can be a game-changer," notes Chris Holguin. Splashing a few droplets when mixing your beverage can round out the flavor and help add dimension. Not to mention, they're an easy way to balance an overly sweet cocktail if you'd prefer your Bellini to possess a bit of robustness.
When making this beverage, professional bartenders tend to recommend citrus-forward or aromatic bitters, which are some of the most common varieties on the market. Orange bitters, notably, are distilled with citrus peel to imbue drinks with a zingy character. Aromatic feature spice-forward scents reminiscent of sweet spices, including cinnamon and cardamom — Angostura would be the textbook definition of this style.
Holguin proposes both extracts to round out the sweeter essences of the peach and Prosecco. "Orange bitters can enhance citrus notes, while aromatic bitters can add a layer of spice and complexity," Holguin adds. William Warren echoes the call for citrusy bitters for a gentle flourish. "A dash of orange or grapefruit bitters can add dimension and aroma, subtly elevating the entire experience."
9. Spike your Bellini with booze
"Let the Prosecco shine" is the motto William Warren adheres to when crafting a Bellini. Without its spritely touch, you'd only have sour peach juice and not much else. But who says the sparkling wine should be the only booze you ever work with? It might not be traditional, but experimenting with other spirits can elevate the drink. A spike of strong liquor mixed with the sweeter fruit drink lends a nice juxtaposition, especially since Bellinis are usually less heavy in alcohol than other cocktails.
If you like the idea of a pear Bellini during the autumn season, slipping in a Reposado tequila would complement the beverage, according to Chris Holguin. Translating to "rest" in Spanish, this spirit's mouthfeel is light and a touch spicy, due to its shorter aging process. But don't be afraid to test out a few different varieties. Raid your liquor cabinet for a bottle and splash it in, adjusting and tweaking the dosage as you see fit. The only thing to keep in mind is not getting too heavy with it. While packing in a bigger buzz can be fun, Bellinis should still taste refreshing and light on the tongue. "The key here is extreme moderation to avoid overwhelming the delicate Bellini profile," Holguin emphasizes. "It's about finding that subtle enhancement."
10. Try out a sugar rim
Now would you look at that? You made a Bellini, and a pretty darn good one to boot. So before delighting your guests with the fruits of your labor, we have just one more trick to offer: Affix the glass with a zingy sugar rim. Not only will the sweet crystals look pretty crowning your champagne glasses, they'll bring pizazz to the dazzling spritz. As Christopher Holguin proposes, "A very lightly sugared rim (perhaps with sugar infused with citrus zest) can add a sweetness and visual sparkle to the first sip."
To no surprise, the showy enhancement is pretty beginner-friendly, should this be your first rodeo with decorating a cocktail glass. How to get the crystals to adhere without scattering everywhere? Bartenders will prepare the glass with citrus juice (the sticky texture helps the sugar cling and stay in place). Then, you spin your flute around in the sugar, allowing the edges to get evenly coated on all sides. Both a festive flourish and a palate-pleaser, no one will complain about a Bellini being too "bold."