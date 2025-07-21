11 Affordable Ways To Give Cocktails A Bougie Upgrade
A few years ago, I joined some fellow executive chefs from the Los Angeles restaurant scene, to open a small cocktail bar in Orange County, California. As a professional pastry chef for the past decade, running a bar wasn't in my usual wheelhouse, but I realized that a team of chefs is an ideal team for running a bar. In our line of work, we're trained to maximize every ingredient, minimize waste, and create an extraordinary dish from simple components — and that mentality can easily be transferred to cocktail making.
Beyond developing various cocktail menus, I've worked to lower the bar's ingredient costs while still providing attractive, curated beverages. While it was definitely difficult to pinpoint what exactly we should scale back on, I learned plenty of tips and tricks for cutting cocktail expenses without losing flavor. You don't need to break the bank to make cocktails that look like they came from a New York City speakeasy. While premium bottles of liquor and spirits can surely take a cocktail up a notch, there's a plethora of budget-friendly tips and tricks that can transform your cocktails at home from good to great. Use what I've learned over the past few years and try these 11 affordable ways to give your cocktails an extravagant upgrade.
1. Incorporate fresh herbs
The simplest way to elevate your cocktails without breaking the bank is to incorporate the flavors of fresh herbs. Nothing will refine your bartending skills more than learning how to make a simple basil leaf the whole flavor profile of your cocktail. The key is to pick out the herbs that pair well with whatever liquor you're including in your drink. So if you're shaking up a gin-based cocktail, try to incorporate earthy herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage. These will meld well with gin's complex aromatic flavor. If you're making a rum-based cocktail like a mojito, try to pair herbs that will complement the flavor of rum's sugarcane sweetness, such as mint or basil.
There are a variety of ways in which bartenders incorporate the herbs' flavor into cocktails. The easiest way is to muddle them by gently pressing them on your shaker or glass to release oils. You can either use a muddler stick, a spoon, or even a chopstick. Just be sure not to over-muddle or you might extract some bitter flavor compounds. Another way is to add the whole herb leaves directly into your shaker with the other ingredients. The vigorous shaking will break down the herbs and infuse the cocktail. However, if you really want to give your cocktails a bougie upgrade, you could infuse herbs into a simple syrup. All you have to do is make a hot simple syrup, let the herbs steep for a few hours, and strain.
2. Upgrade your ice trays
Most bartenders agree that the shape of the ice influences your cocktail far more than just cooling it. Choosing the right ice type is crucial because it impacts the taste, temperature, and dilution of your drink. There are several common ice shapes for cocktails, with the three main ones being large cubes, spheres, and crushed or pebble ice. Large cubes and spheres are typically used for spirits and liquor-forward drinks like a negroni or old fashioned. Crushed or pebble ice is ideal for cocktails that need quick dilution, such as gin and tonic or margaritas.
To recreate the quality of ice found at your favorite cocktail bar without breaking the bank, you can follow these simple methods. While crushed or pebble ice, is typically sold at a fairly low price at gas stations and grocery stores; however, if you want to make it at home, you can fill a Ziplock bag with water and, after freezing it, lightly crush it with a meat tenderizer or hammer. To make large cubes or spheres, you can get creative and try using a muffin tin, silicon baking cups, small bowls, or ramekins to get the cocktail quality shape! To release the ice, simply run the bottom under warm water and it will pop right out.
3. Make your glassware presentation on point
Believe it or not, the correct glassware is a crucial aspect in cocktail making. This is largely because the size, shape, and material of the glass will greatly affect the temperature and aroma of the cocktail, as well as altering the way the drink is perceived by the drinker. Other than the actual cocktail itself, the glassware is one of the first things the drinker notices. So, to have well-presented cocktails, it's key to have the correct glassware. Just as you'd never serve caviar on a paper plate, you'd never serve a dirty martini in a chilled beer glass. If you're wondering where to find cheap and elegant glassware, check out your local thrift stores or charity shops.
Once you've gathered all your favorite glassware, the next step is to make sure it's free from any smudges, water marks, or spots. The last thing you want happening at your dinner party is a guest drinking their negroni out of a dusty and clouded old-fashioned glass. The best way to clean glassware is under warm water with mild dish soap. To avoid getting fuzz all over your glass, be sure to wipe it dry with a lint-free cloth or, better yet, leave it to dry completely on a wire rack.
Last but not least, make sure your glasses are chilled if they need to be. Stash your beer pints and martini glasses in the freezer, and leave your collins glasses in the cupboard.
4. Upgrade your rim toppings
There's nothing more refreshing on a hot summer beach day than the salt-rimmed kiss of an ice-cold margarita. But you know what would make it taste even better? If you added a little more flavor and spice to the rim of the glass, other than salt. There's an art to properly salting a margarita glass, but instead of just sticking to plain salt, try using flavored salts, spices, or even dried herbs to give your cocktails that bougie upgrade they deserve.
The trick is to make sure your seasoning for the rim pairs well with the cocktail. If you're shaking up a savory cocktail like a bloody mary, open up your cabinet and pick out a few spices with savory, umami-rich flavors such as Tajin, Old Bay, or even everything bagel seasoning. Next time you're whipping up a batch of mezcal margaritas for taco Tuesday, you can experiment by dipping each glass into a smoked salt or maybe even a citrus-infused salt. If you're making a sweet cocktail like a mudslide, try coating the rim in a dark chocolate ganache or salted caramel sauce. Don't overlook the rim of your glass — it's prime real estate for a garnish that can add flavor and visual appeal to your cocktails.
5. Make your simple syrup
Nowadays, liquor stores and supermarkets are filled with factory-made, simple syrups that are marked up with high price tags. Why bother paying loads of money when you can easily make simple syrup at home with just sugar and water? Don't be intimidated, it's easy enough to make simple syrup, that even a novice mixologist can do it in their sleep. Simply combine equal parts granulated white sugar and water in a pot over medium-low heat, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Once the sugar is fully dissolved, bring the mixture up to a boil and then allow it to cool — that's it.
If you want to add any additional flavoring to the simple syrup, you can incorporate it after your syrup's been brought to a boil and is off the heat. This method helps prevent the over-extraction of flavors and the potential degradation of ingredients. So, if you want to make a ginger-infused syrup to amp up your Moscow mules, try adding a bit of minced or grated ginger. Take it a step further and toss in a teaspoon of crushed black peppercorns for a spicy, zingy kick. If you've got a bundle of fresh herbs that are about to spoil, try adding them to your simple syrup for an herbaceous twist.
6. Up your garnish game
For those of you who don't know, garnishes aren't just for decorative purposes. Sometimes, a garnish can play a functional role in the overall sensory experience of a cocktail. Cocktail garnishes serve three essential purposes: They add visual appeal for the drinker, provide aromatic elements, and contribute additional flavors that complement the drink.
News flash, garnishes don't have to be expensive. Oftentimes, bartenders will utilize vegetable scraps and other ingredients left over for their cocktail recipes, turning them into beautiful garnishes. If you've got a few sprigs of herbs lying around after making an infused simple syrup, you can easily use them as a garnish. A sprig of mint on top of a gin and tonic won't just look refined, but it will also give the drink the herbaceous aroma it deserves. If you're crafting up a pot of mulled wine during the holiday season, try dropping a cinnamon stick into everyone's mug. The warmth of mulled wine will extract some extra flavor into the cocktail from the cinnamon, while giving a charming visual appeal. You could also adorn your bloody marys with a crispy slice of bacon or maybe even a Spanish gilda skewer.
7. Invest in a few key bartending tools
You don't need a whole suitcase filled with bartending tools to make a delicious cocktail. Try to keep it simple and only buy cocktail-making tools that are versatile, durable, and essential. If you want to have the most minimal setup, you only need three tools.
The first tool in your arsenal is a cocktail shaker, and you can either get a Boston shaker or a cobbler shaker. The Boston shaker is a two-piece shaker consisting of a metal tin and either a mixing glass or a second slightly smaller metal tin. This is preferred by professional bartenders, since it's super easy to clean and allows for larger-volume mixing. The cobbler shaker is a three-piece shaker with a metal base, strainer top attachment, and a lid. This one is more beginner-friendly, since the strainer is already attached; however, the strainer can easily become clogged, and the cap sometimes gets stuck after shaking with ice.
Beyond the cocktail shaker, you also need a jigger, which is a two-piece measuring tool for accurate and consistent pours. A bar spoon is also always handy to have, to stir drinks and layer ingredients. The long, thin shape with the twisted handle makes mixing a breeze. If you decide to get a Boston shaker, you're going to need a Hawthorne strainer as well. This strainer has metal coils that allow it to fit snugly over the metal tins to strain out the ice and ingredients when pouring.
8. Amp up your presentation
If there's one thing all great cocktail bars have in common, it's their exceptional interior designs, gorgeous serving equipment, and attention to the finest detail. One way to make your cocktail feel more bougie without spending loads on ingredients is by amping up your cocktail presentation.
For one-of-a-kind cocktail accessories, try heading to your local thrift store or charity shop. These are excellent places for finding adorable cocktail accessories at an affordable price. If you're on the hunt for a quaint set of glassware for your dirty martinis, you might as well pick up some other goodies while you're there. To supply your cocktail setup with that sophisticated touch, try searching for an attractive set of coasters, a bundle of small linen cocktail napkins, or maybe even a vintage serving tray. You might even find a full set of bartending tools!
Don't be afraid to mix and match, too! If you've found three collins glasses alongside two beer pint glasses that you can't live without, go ahead and throw them in the shopping cart. As long as you're keeping with generally the same design theme — whether it's exposed metal accents, branded glassware, or a particular color scheme — mixing and matching pieces can actually make a cocktail setup look more curated and authentic.
9. Add a scent to your cocktail
Another way to give your cocktails a luxurious upgrade is to add a scent. It's an excellent method to elevate the drinker's experience and make it more sophisticated. There are a few simple and budget-friendly ways to infuse your cocktail with fragrance, such as expressing citrus peel over drinks or using aromatic garnishes like fresh herbs and spices.
However, if you want to step it up a notch, you could also add a dash of bitters or even fill a spray bottle with rose water to spritz on your margarita. For drinks like Irish coffee or a white Russian, try spritzing a bit of vanilla extract on the rim of the glass for a sweet, aromatic twist. Nowadays, some modern cocktail bars even incorporate smoke into their cocktails. You can achieve this effect at home by lightly toasting food-safe wood chips or dried herbs with a culinary torch. No matter how you add scent to your cocktails, remember that flavor and aroma are linked. The first thing you notice is the cocktail's aroma, which prepares your palate for what's to come. Make sure to include an ingredient that complements the flavor profile of your cocktail.
10. Infuse your own spirits
There are three primary techniques for infusing spirits: cold infusion, hot infusion, and fat washing. Cold infusion consists of adding your ingredients (fruit, herbs, or spices) directly into the spirit in a clean jar, and letting it rest in a cool, dark place. This is by far the most foolproof method to infuse your spirit; however, if you want to step outside the box, try a hot infusion. This method starts by gently warming your spirit with your desired ingredients, letting it fully cool, then straining and discarding any leftover ingredients. The hot infusion method is perfect if you're in a pinch for time, since it's the fastest way to impart flavor to your spirit. With both of these methods, you can infuse whatever ingredients you want — whether it's fresh fruit, herbs, spices, pickled veggies, or even candy!
Last but not least, fat washing is a relatively new infusion method that consists of mixing melted fat such as butter, bacon grease, or olive oil with a room temperature spirit, then freezing it until the fat solidifies and straining it. This method supplies your spirits with an intense savory, umami-rich flavor that will surely impress your guests. Use this method to make an olive oil-infused martini or a bacon vodka for your next batch of bloody marys.
11. Skip the alcohol altogether
In the modern era of cocktail crafting, it's essential to remain adaptable to various situations. One day, you might have a dinner guest who's allergic or doesn't drink alcohol, so it's helpful to have mocktail ideas ready.
The key to making a refreshing and delicious mocktail is similar to how you should craft your cocktails — by keeping it simple. Start with a balance of sweet (simple syrup, cane sugar, honey, or agave), sour (citrus or even a splash of vinegar), and complex ingredients like bitters, spices, or fresh herbs. When making a cocktail, especially a mocktail, always use high-quality ingredients to maximize flavor without relying on alcohol. If it's June and you have a basket of plump strawberries from the farmers market, put them to good use by making a mocktail. If you have a bottle of rose water stored away in the back of your pantry, add a splash of it to sparkling water with some muddled herbs, and you're all set.
Making mocktails is also a smart way to elevate your drink game without breaking the bank. Spirits and liquor are often the most expensive ingredients in a cocktail, so swapping them out for creative non-alcoholic ingredients lets you enjoy an elevated drink without the hefty price tag.