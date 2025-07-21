11 Affordable Ways To Give Cocktails A Bougie Upgrade

The simplest way to elevate your cocktails without breaking the bank is to incorporate the flavors of fresh herbs. Nothing will refine your bartending skills more than learning how to make a simple basil leaf the whole flavor profile of your cocktail. The key is to pick out the herbs that pair well with whatever liquor you're including in your drink. So if you're shaking up a gin-based cocktail, try to incorporate earthy herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage. These will meld well with gin's complex aromatic flavor. If you're making a rum-based cocktail like a mojito, try to pair herbs that will complement the flavor of rum's sugarcane sweetness, such as mint or basil.

There are a variety of ways in which bartenders incorporate the herbs' flavor into cocktails. The easiest way is to muddle them by gently pressing them on your shaker or glass to release oils. You can either use a muddler stick, a spoon, or even a chopstick. Just be sure not to over-muddle or you might extract some bitter flavor compounds. Another way is to add the whole herb leaves directly into your shaker with the other ingredients. The vigorous shaking will break down the herbs and infuse the cocktail. However, if you really want to give your cocktails a bougie upgrade, you could infuse herbs into a simple syrup. All you have to do is make a hot simple syrup, let the herbs steep for a few hours, and strain.