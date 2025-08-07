16 Store-Bought Breakfast Foods You Can Bring To The Office Without Breaking The Bank

Breakfast might not actually be the most important meal of the day, but eating something hearty first thing when you wake up can certainly do a lot to give you energy to kick off a productive morning. Still, if you work a 9-to-5 job, it's easy to end up skipping your morning fuel in the rush to get out of the house. The solution? Find breakfast options that you can take with you to the office, letting you get to work on time and have a little snack to get you through those first few meetings of the day.

Of course, it can be easy for those little purchases to add up over time — one month into buying a daily breakfast burrito, the work hours you managed to log by not taking the time to make breakfast at home might be overridden by your spontaneous food purchases. To help you strike the perfect balance, we have 16 suggestions for store-bought breakfast foods you can bring to the office without breaking the bank.