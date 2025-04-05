The 13 Best Store-Bought Copycats For McDonald's Products

Cravings for McDonald's can hit at any time: The middle of the night when everything is closed, or when you're out of town and there's nary a pair of golden arches in sight. Or maybe you'd really like a Sausage Egg McMuffin, but you just missed the cut-off for breakfast. It might even be that you can't fit an extra McDonald's trip into the budget.

Whatever the reason — maybe it's as simple as not wanting to deal with the drive-thru — hope is not lost. We've searched and found 13 store-bought items that you can pick up at most grocery stores to create your own McDonald's at home. These food products taste just as good as the original. Not to mention, there are several benefits to making it yourself. For one, it can be cheaper to purchase ingredients than a full meal at the restaurant. You also have free rein to personalize your cheeseburger or hamburger to your heart's content. For example, you can smother your Big Mac in sauce or add a few more pickles to your McCrispy.

With the items on our list, it's easy to make McDonald's the comfort of your home, much like this breakfast sauce that's a key ingredient in their bagel sandwiches. Keep on reading so you can add these things to your grocery list the next time you're headed to the store.