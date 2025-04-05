The 13 Best Store-Bought Copycats For McDonald's Products
Cravings for McDonald's can hit at any time: The middle of the night when everything is closed, or when you're out of town and there's nary a pair of golden arches in sight. Or maybe you'd really like a Sausage Egg McMuffin, but you just missed the cut-off for breakfast. It might even be that you can't fit an extra McDonald's trip into the budget.
Whatever the reason — maybe it's as simple as not wanting to deal with the drive-thru — hope is not lost. We've searched and found 13 store-bought items that you can pick up at most grocery stores to create your own McDonald's at home. These food products taste just as good as the original. Not to mention, there are several benefits to making it yourself. For one, it can be cheaper to purchase ingredients than a full meal at the restaurant. You also have free rein to personalize your cheeseburger or hamburger to your heart's content. For example, you can smother your Big Mac in sauce or add a few more pickles to your McCrispy.
With the items on our list, it's easy to make McDonald's the comfort of your home, much like this breakfast sauce that's a key ingredient in their bagel sandwiches. Keep on reading so you can add these things to your grocery list the next time you're headed to the store.
Make your own McNuggets with Pilgrim's Pride
There is something about the McNugget that has stood the test of time. Kids today, just like kids yesterday and the generations before that, have loved Chicken McNuggets. If you have a hankering for these bite-sized nuggets of fried chicken goodness but don't want to go to McDonald's, Pilgrim's Pride Tempura Style Chicken Breast Nuggets come pretty close to the actual thing. Plus, they're ready to cook, so you can pull them out and go.Really, cooking these nuggets is easier than choosing which McDonald's sauce you want to dip them in, though a definitive ranking can certainly help.
These nuggets use similar breading to McDonald's, and reviews have stated that they taste the same. You can deep-fry them like they do at the restaurant, or you can make them a smidge healthier by tossing them into the air fryer. They can also be cooked in the oven. They're budget-friendly and come frozen, so you can keep them stocked in your freezer for when that next McDonald's craving hits in the middle of the night. Or when the kiddoes start demanding at the last minute that they want McNuggets for dinner. As of this publication, they're available at most grocery stores.
Slather this Walmart sauce on your homemade Big Mac
If you've ever wanted to add that zesty flavor of Big Mac sauce to your sandwich or burger, Great Value Secret Sauce is what you need. This Walmart-brand condiment has an ingredient list that is very similar to the McDonald's classic sauce — more similar than most other sauces currently available. It's versatile, so you don't have to save it for only burgers. You can dip anything from your fries to chicken nuggets in it.
If you don't want to take our word for it, then listen to former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz. He said in a TikTok series about McDonald's copycats that this sauce is a great alternative for those who don't want to make their own (via Fox Business).
Secret Sauce is relatively cheap, and you can find it at any Walmart. It's also shelf-stable, so you can keep it in the pantry until you open it up. Then, it's best stored in the fridge. Reviews range from Secret Sauce tasting exactly like McDonald's sauce to really close but not quite there. Surprisingly, others said they actually prefer this sauce over Big Mac Sauce.
Rustle up a McDonald's-like breakfast with Trader Joe's hashbrowns
It's the bane of many's existence — that morning cut-off time for breakfast at McDonald's. Get in line at the drive-thru or in any store just a few minutes too late, and you're forced to use the lunch/dinner menu. The next time you're craving breakfast from the Golden Arches for dinner, you can throw together your own using Trader Joe's Hashbrowns. They look almost the same (just a smidge wider) and taste very similar, though feel free to salt them as much or as little as you like.They have a crunchy exterior and tender interior similar to the real deal from McDonald's, too.
The best way to get these hashbrowns super crunchy is to cook them in the air fryer. However, if you don't have one, you can also pan-fry them or heat them up in the oven. They're also much cheaper than getting Mickey D's, and because they come frozen, you can easily keep them stocked in your freezer at all times. No more having to wait until the next morning to feed your McDonald's craving when you miss that breakfast deadline. Eat them on their own or use them to create your own twist on any of McDonald's breakfast classics. For example, since McDonald's won't make a hashbrown breakfast sandwich, you can build your own.
Make a sizzling Sausage McMuffin with Walmart sausage patties
You have the hashbrowns, so now you need to complete the perfect McDonald's breakfast at home. Whether you're craving a Sausage McMuffin or a Sausage Biscuit, Great Value's Pork Sausage Patties are a great store-bought copycat to use. They have similar ingredients to the originals, which is why they taste so much alike. One major difference is that the Great Value patties have slightly more fat, but it doesn't detract from the taste.
These patties are also cost-saving. They come in large packs and are frozen, so you can buy them in bulk, and they'll keep in your freezer for a decent amount of time. The patties can cook within a few minutes, so building your own McMuffin isn't going to add a lot of extra time to your morning routine (or you can build it the night before and heat it up in the morning). It'll take less time than heading out to the closest McDonald's and getting in line inside or in the drive-thru.
An easy tip for making your own copycat Sausage Egg McMuffin — a mason jar lid is the perfect size for cooking eggs just right. It makes it so much easier to get your eggs into the right shape, and you can plop them right on top of the sausage when they're done cooking.
Complete your McMuffin with Walmart English muffins
No McDonald's copycat McMuffin would be complete without getting the right English muffins. Former Chef Haracz recommended Bays English Muffins, which you can find in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. He said that not only are they the closest to the English muffins McDonald's currently uses, but they were used in the prototype for the breakfast dish (via TikTok).
There is also a particular way you need to cook them to get it just right, according to the chef. And that's to heat them using the broiler setting on your oven with the English muffins sliced open. This will get you the right level of toastiness before you add on the rest of your ingredients.
Bays English Muffins come pre-sliced, and you can find them in most grocery stores as of this publication. They'll be in the refrigerated section, so you'll need to keep them in the fridge at home to prolong freshness. Also, you'll save some money, considering one pack of six is less than $4.
Dress your burger with Mickey D's-eque pickles from Best Maid
Some of us are very particular about pickles. If you're a fan of McDonald's pickle slices that they put on everything from Big Macs to Quarter Pounders and even McCrispys, then you'll want to get a jar of Best Maid's Hamburger slices. While they do come with ridges (and McDonald's pickles do not) the taste is so similar that you won't even mind it. Or, you could always buy their whole pickles and slice them yourself if you want to go with truly authentic.
Like many other copycats on this list, Best Maid's pickles have a very similar ingredient list to those used by McDonald's, which helps in the taste department. Depending on how often you like to eat pickles, you can choose from their 16-ounce, 24-ounce, 32-ounce or gallon-sized jars. Added bonus: if you're trying to get that McDonald's taste but on the healthier side, these pickles are low in calories, cholesterol, sugar, and fat. Use them to add the finishing touch to your homemade McDonald's cheeseburger.
Dunk homemade McNuggets in this sweet 'n sour copycat sauce from Kroger
If you're already making your own McNuggets at home, then you definitely need something to dip them in. If you're a fan of McDonald's Sweet 'n Sour sauce, Kroger's Sweet 'n Sour Dipping Sauce is a great copycat that you can pick up at the grocery store. Some reviews say that it tastes exactly the same, while others concede that it's, at the very least, the most similar to the original out of the store-bought options.
It's affordable and comes in a fairly large bottle, so you can easily keep it on hand whenever you need it. No more squirreling away those extra packets from McDonald's to keep at the house for the kiddos. And while there are a lot of recipes online that you can try out, this sauce is good when you're too tired to make it yourself, or when you just want a more convenient option.
Get McDonald's fries right at home
Many of us have been on that mission to recreate McDonald's fries at home (or to find them at other stores). Nothing beats the perfect crunch and level of saltiness, especially when you dig in right away while they're piping hot. Search no more; we've found the best store-bought copycat: Great Value's Thin Cut French Fries. They are the right size and thickness to match Mickey D's, and all you have to do is add a few ingredients that you might not realize are in McDonald's fries.
Other tips for cooking them just like Mickey D's: deep-fry the fries while they are still frozen, and be sure to add the salt right after you take them out of the oil. As of this publication, these fries are very reasonably priced and come in a 26-ounce bag. You'll find the Great Value brand at every Walmart, so they should be readily available wherever you live. Be sure to stock up the next time you're at the store so you can have them on hand the next time you're craving McDonald's french fries.
Make your own McGriddle with Trader Joe's griddle cakes
Looking at a McGriddle, it's understandable if you might think of them as one of those McDonald's items that are just too hard to make at home. However, it's a lot easier than you might think, and that's thanks to Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes. These frozen mini pancakes take a lot of the hard work out of making your own McGriddle. They are easy to prepare and surprisingly good for frozen pancakes.
In fact, they are so popular that some Trader Joe's locations have been known to run out of them quite frequently. Basically, if you see them in the freezer aisle, grab them before they're gone. And since you're already at Trader Joe's, you can pick up the rest of these ingredients to complete a tasty McGriddle.
Toss these pancakes in the microwave, a toaster, or the oven. They have the right thickness and a hint of sweetness that you need for a McGriddle. They also have a nice, fluffy, yet chewy texture. You can top them with an egg and sausage or bacon, whatever happens to be your favorite McGriddle filling. They're also good outside of a breakfast sandwich, since the slightly sweet taste pairs well with a wide variety of toppings, even something as simple as butter and syrup.
Jimmy Dean offers a Sausage McMuffin copycat for those on the go
We get it. Mornings are rough, and you're always in a hurry, which is why you might try to rush through the drive-thru at McDonald's. Also, the Sausage McMuffin is one of the best breakfast sandwiches from a fast food restaurant, so we don't blame you for craving one. You don't always have the time to concoct your own at home, either. That's where Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffins come in hand. They're the Sausage McMuffin copycat for those who just don't have the time to cook in the morning.
These sandwiches come frozen and already made with egg, cheese, and a sausage patty on an English muffin. You only need to pop them into the oven or microwave for a few minutes, and you're good to go. Take it out and scarf it down before you leave or eat while you're on your way to work.
Reviews have said that these sandwiches are super convenient and tasty. Others have commented that they taste very similar to, if not the same, as McDonald's. It's a good, cheap, and easy option to keep in the freezer when you have that McDonald's breakfast hankering but you just don't want to get out of the house to get it.
Dazzle your tastebuds with this Spicy Buffalo Sauce dupe from Crystal
Save yourself some time in the kitchen mixing together the perfect copycat for McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Sauce. Sure, you could use many of the recipes floating around on the internet, or you could go to the store and buy Crystal Wing Sauce. It has a lot of the same ingredients and even has a hint of sweetness that you get with McDonald's version. Not to mention, it hits the sweet spot with heat. It's perfect for dipping your copycat McNuggets into.
Crystal's sauce is ready to go from the moment you pick it up off the shelf — no need to add it to anything before you use it. It also comes in a variety of sizes, so you can take your pick on how much you want to keep stocked at your house. Make sure you stick it in the fridge after you open it, though. It's available at most grocery stores as of this publication; just hit up the barbecue and wing sauce aisle to find it and give it a go.
Fry up your own McCrispy or Spicy McCrispy at home
You can easily make a McCrispy at home using Great Value's Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat. This less expensive frozen chicken patty has similar breading to the ones you can get at McDonald's, not to mention it's a patty rather than a full chicken breast (also like McDonald's). There's also a spicy version if you are a fan of the Spicy McCrispy.
These patties come frozen, so you can bake them in the oven or air fryer or even nuke them in the microwave if you're in a real hurry. Either way, you're still saving time, along with money, when you consider how long it takes to batter, bread, and fry a chicken breast. All you'll need to do after you get your chicken patty nice and crispy is to put it on a bun and add mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Great Value's patty has been all over social media as a great McDonald's dupe, so be sure to give it a try and see if you agree.
Slap on a slice of this Great Value cheese on your homemade Big Mac
Okay, so you have the best store-bought option for your favorite McDonald's breakfast foods, Big Mac Sauce, pickles, and even Spicy Buffalo Sauce. There's only one more ingredient that you could possibly be missing — cheese. And this is a whole lot easier to find than you may think. Yet again, the best dupe here is a Great Value product — Great Value Deluxe American Cheese.
Compared to all the other American cheeses out there, this brand is the closest to tasting like what you get at McDonald's. It helps that it comes in slices and has many of the same ingredients as the cheese used by the restaurant.
You can find this cheese at pretty much all Walmarts, as Great Value is one of the store's original brands. It's also one of the more economical choices when it comes to cheese. If you're recreating a McDonald's cheeseburger or Big Mac with cheese, you don't need to spend an arm and leg on the cheese.