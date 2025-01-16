What's Different About Safe-To-Eat Raw Cookie Dough?

Raw cookie dough is something we've all sampled now and again, even if we know we shouldn't. After all, uncooked eggs are a salmonella risk — no, your mom wasn't lying about that — and, more shockingly, uncooked flour can be pretty unhealthy as well. While most folks know not to chow down on raw eggs, raw flour can actually harbor salmonella and E. coli bacteria that can only be killed off by heat. This is one reason why even egg-free cookie dough can be dangerous.

That said, you've undoubtedly seen cookie dough in stores that are labeled "safe to eat raw." For example. Pillsbury has a line of cookie dough and brownie dough, as does Nestlé, that you can eat right out of the container. According to Pillsbury, these products are safe to consume raw because they are made with pasteurized eggs and flour that's been heated to kill bacteria and microorganisms. Meanwhile, the Nestlé edible dough is made without eggs but contains heat-treated flour.

However, not all of the company's products are made this way, so it's important to check the ingredients or look for the label that states it's safe to eat raw. Of course, there are also ways you can make your own safe-to-eat cookie dough.