What's Different About Safe-To-Eat Raw Cookie Dough?
Raw cookie dough is something we've all sampled now and again, even if we know we shouldn't. After all, uncooked eggs are a salmonella risk — no, your mom wasn't lying about that — and, more shockingly, uncooked flour can be pretty unhealthy as well. While most folks know not to chow down on raw eggs, raw flour can actually harbor salmonella and E. coli bacteria that can only be killed off by heat. This is one reason why even egg-free cookie dough can be dangerous.
That said, you've undoubtedly seen cookie dough in stores that are labeled "safe to eat raw." For example. Pillsbury has a line of cookie dough and brownie dough, as does Nestlé, that you can eat right out of the container. According to Pillsbury, these products are safe to consume raw because they are made with pasteurized eggs and flour that's been heated to kill bacteria and microorganisms. Meanwhile, the Nestlé edible dough is made without eggs but contains heat-treated flour.
However, not all of the company's products are made this way, so it's important to check the ingredients or look for the label that states it's safe to eat raw. Of course, there are also ways you can make your own safe-to-eat cookie dough.
Making your own safe-to-eat cookie dough
While you can find safe-to-eat cookie doughs that are pre-made at the grocery store, it's also really simple to make yourself. One of the easiest methods is to use the same recipe Pillsbury does by utilizing heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs. Now, heating flour yourself is pretty straightforward, and all you have to do is toast it for about 10 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, you can toast your flour on the stove top in a skillet, being sure to stir it occasionally to prevent burning. However, pasteurized eggs can be tricky to find at the store, as few places sell them. You can pasteurize eggs at home using the sous vide method or use liquid eggs from a carton that have been pasteurized.
It's also possible to skip the eggs altogether and make edible cookie dough with cottage cheese instead and almond flour. The great thing about almond flour is that it's safe to eat raw, while cottage cheese works as an egg binder substitute. This simple but effective swap for eggs and raw white flour makes creating your own safe and delicious cookie dough easier than ever!