11 Of The Biggest Beef Recalls In The US

The average American consumes around 1,885 pounds of food every single year and, with over 341 million citizens, the United States goes through an astronomical amount of food each day. All of this food needs to be produced in conditions that make it safe to consume. But, sometimes, despite rigid testing and regulations, slip-ups can happen and food thought to be safe can turn out to be potentially dangerous. In fact, every year around 128,000 people are hospitalized due to foodborne illnesses.

With 98% of households regularly purchasing it, meat plays a huge part in the American diet and the recall conversation. Ground beef in particular is often a part of food recalls, according to a ranking by Consumer Reports. This is mostly due to the prevalence of E. coli and salmonella — often the same reason fruits and vegetables are contaminated — in the process of cattle rearing and slaughter. But, regardless of how it comes about, beef recalls are a serious concern. Over the years there have been many that have affected people across the country. We're diving into 11 of the biggest beef recalls in U.S. history.