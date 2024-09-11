Expanded Recall Targets Apple Juice With High Levels Of Arsenic Sold At Major Retailers

A nationwide apple juice recall has been expanded due to their levels of inorganic arsenic. Manufacturer Refresco Beverages and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially issued the voluntary recall in late August but broadened it in September to cover additional lots of product. There haven't been any customer reports of health incidents or injuries associated with the recalled apple juice to date.

Advertisement

As Refresco explained in a statement, the company announced a voluntary recall of "select lots of 100% apple juice products produced using supplier provided concentrate [after becoming] aware that previously manufactured product contained inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA's 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level." Affected retailers include Aldi, Walmart, BJ's, Weis, Dollar General, Walgreens. The recall announcement includes specific bottles of apple juice sold under store brands such as Great Value, Market Basket, Urban Meadow, Nature's Nectar, Wellsley Farms, Solevita, and Clover Valley.

This isn't the first time apple juice has been the target of a major national recall. It was involved in one of the biggest food recalls in US history in 1996 when Odwalla's unpasteurized apple juice was pulled from shelves after it was found to be contaminated with E. coli.

Advertisement