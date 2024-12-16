Why There Are So Many Frozen Food Listeria Recalls Recently

From slivered onions to organic carrots to cucumbers, the spate of food recalls has many people concerned about the safety of our fresh food supply, but less concerned about frozen foods. After all, haven't we all been warned that the "danger zone" — the optimal temperature for bacterial growth — is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit? However, recent recalls of frozen chicken products, followed by pancakes and waffles, and more meat and poultry products for listeria contamination have made it clear that this is one foodborne bacteria that doesn't abide by that rule. Unlike Salmonella or E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes continue multiplying until reaching 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Below that temperature, Listeria will stop growing, but the bacteria is not killed off. Once it comes back up in temperature, it reactivates. This also means Listeria will keep growing even in refrigerated foods.

Listeria can get into food while it is being grown, harvested, processed, packaged, or handled. In addition to continuing to grow in the refrigerator, it can also cross-contaminate any surface with which it comes into contact. That's why listeria contaminations don't just impact frozen foods. For instance, in October 2024, Costco recalled smoked salmon for listeria contamination and soft cheeses sold at Aldi and other stores were recalled shortly after for the same reason.