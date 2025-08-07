Avoid Ordering This Chili's Margarita If You Don't Want A Disappointing Cocktail
When you go out to a restaurant, you shouldn't have to worry about being disappointed with your order. You don't want to feel like you're spending your hard-earned dollars on something that's not even worth the price to make it. Things are no different at restaurants like Chili's; the casual Tex-Mex chain is well known for its fantastic margaritas (which use a variety of different tequila brands), but some of them are definitely better than others. And when it comes to cocktails to avoid, you should probably add the Mango Patron Margarita to your list.
In our list of 10 Chili's menu items to avoid, the Mango Patron Margarita made the cut without question. One of the red flags of this cocktail was the vague but immediate artificial taste that often comes with subpar fruity drinks. On its own, this would be unfortunate, but maybe not an absolute deal-breaker. However, there's absolutely no reason to order this margarita when there's another mango cocktail (the Presidente) that vastly outshines this one. With a taste that leaves much to be desired and a seemingly irrelevant position on the menu, you'd be better off avoiding this margarita altogether.
Is the Mango Patron Margarita the worst option at Chili's?
While the Mango Patron Margarita didn't exactly get a glowing review, this cocktail doesn't represent the lowest grade given to a drink from Chili's. The chain has an abundance of margaritas on its menu, including some rotating and seasonal selections, and one is destined to come in last place. And when we ranked every margarita at Chili's to decide which ones you should avoid, two other margs beat out the Mango Patron Margarita.
Supposedly the only thing worse than a mango marg is a watermelon one, as the Watermelon Patron Margarita and the Tito's Watermelon Spritz occupied the bottom two positions in our ranking. So for those who wish to defend the Mango Patron Margarita, you can take solace in knowing that it isn't the worst (even if it's far from the best). Who knows, maybe you'd have better luck with the margaritas at a place like Applebee's — the cocktails might be cheaper there anyway.