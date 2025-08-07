Avoid Ordering This Chili's Margarita If You Don't Want A Disappointing Cocktail

When you go out to a restaurant, you shouldn't have to worry about being disappointed with your order. You don't want to feel like you're spending your hard-earned dollars on something that's not even worth the price to make it. Things are no different at restaurants like Chili's; the casual Tex-Mex chain is well known for its fantastic margaritas (which use a variety of different tequila brands), but some of them are definitely better than others. And when it comes to cocktails to avoid, you should probably add the Mango Patron Margarita to your list.

In our list of 10 Chili's menu items to avoid, the Mango Patron Margarita made the cut without question. One of the red flags of this cocktail was the vague but immediate artificial taste that often comes with subpar fruity drinks. On its own, this would be unfortunate, but maybe not an absolute deal-breaker. However, there's absolutely no reason to order this margarita when there's another mango cocktail (the Presidente) that vastly outshines this one. With a taste that leaves much to be desired and a seemingly irrelevant position on the menu, you'd be better off avoiding this margarita altogether.