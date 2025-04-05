What Tequila Brand Does Chili's Use?

With over 1,200 locations across the United States, featuring at least once in all but one official state, Chili's is by no means an under-the-radar franchise. But for a franchise to reach these astronomical numbers, you'd have to have a grasp on not only food, but drinks as well. There are a number of signature alcoholic beverages on offer at any one Chili's location, with much of the focus being squarely on tequila and rum based cocktails that align perfectly with its Tex-Mex style of cuisine. So what's the go-to tequila of choice for the Chili's brand? The answer, like many cocktail conundrums, isn't as cut and dry as you'd think.

Chili's, like many restaurants, has a selection of tequila on-hand for various drinks. But if you were to set a "control" factor and use its most standard drink, the house margarita, then only one tequila emerges: Jose Cuervo. This isn't too surprising — Jose Cuervo is the best-selling tequila on the market, and sells for a pretty cheap price, making it appealing to large restaurants and chains like Chili's. And before you write off this margarita based on its tequila choice, just remember that sometimes a tequila might surprise you by how well it works in cocktails. Just ask the likes of Ina Garten, who swears by using cheap tequila in her margaritas. But if Cuervo isn't for you, don't worry — Chili's has more options to intrigue your palate.