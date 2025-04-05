What Tequila Brand Does Chili's Use?
With over 1,200 locations across the United States, featuring at least once in all but one official state, Chili's is by no means an under-the-radar franchise. But for a franchise to reach these astronomical numbers, you'd have to have a grasp on not only food, but drinks as well. There are a number of signature alcoholic beverages on offer at any one Chili's location, with much of the focus being squarely on tequila and rum based cocktails that align perfectly with its Tex-Mex style of cuisine. So what's the go-to tequila of choice for the Chili's brand? The answer, like many cocktail conundrums, isn't as cut and dry as you'd think.
Chili's, like many restaurants, has a selection of tequila on-hand for various drinks. But if you were to set a "control" factor and use its most standard drink, the house margarita, then only one tequila emerges: Jose Cuervo. This isn't too surprising — Jose Cuervo is the best-selling tequila on the market, and sells for a pretty cheap price, making it appealing to large restaurants and chains like Chili's. And before you write off this margarita based on its tequila choice, just remember that sometimes a tequila might surprise you by how well it works in cocktails. Just ask the likes of Ina Garten, who swears by using cheap tequila in her margaritas. But if Cuervo isn't for you, don't worry — Chili's has more options to intrigue your palate.
Chili's gives you plenty to choose from
Even though Chili's uses Jose Cuervo for its standard margarita, that doesn't mean that its other tequila-based beverages follow suit. In fact, many of its other cocktails come pre-loaded with one of an assortment of tequilas found at the establishment. If you want an upgrade in tequila, but still want a traditional marg, then the Don Juilio margarita is the one for you. Using Don Julio blanco, you're getting perhaps one of the greatest tequilas you can use in a margarita — but the choices don't stop at your regular old margaritas.
In various other renditions, riffs, and outright wholesale shifts from the classic margarita, Chili's actually makes use of a variety of tequilas, giving its bars plenty of bottles and giving you plenty of choice. The Henny margarita, for example, on top of using the eponymous Hennessy cognac, also uses Teremana tequila — cited as one of the "bottom shelf" tequilas that are worth buying. Other tequilas on display include Espolòn and even Casamigos, so there's likely something behind the bar counter that'll appeal to your tastes. Just be careful though — as with food, there are some drink items at Chili's that we'd advise against ordering. But with more knowledge regarding what's at your disposal, an enjoyable meal at Chili's is one step closer to fruition.