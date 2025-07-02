Applebee's Vs Chili's: Which Chain Actually Has The Cheaper Drinks?

There's an intrigue to diving into perfectly crafted drinks at a cocktail bar, or drinking a beer at a unique brewery from around the world. But, sometimes, a perfect night out involves no-frills rounds of affordable drinks at a chain restaurant. Two perfect candidates for such occasions are Applebee's and Chili's. With their lively-yet-ultra-casual atmosphere, solid food, and accessible prices, they're understandably the business options that come to mind. Before you set out on a night of easy-going fun, you may wonder where drinks run easier on the wallet. Take note: The value is neck-in-neck, and your location and drink preference weigh heavily.

Longtime competitors, both businesses deliberately keep pricing similar. Just glance at the rivalry in drink specials: Chili's brings happy hour deals, such as $3 macro beers and $4 margs, while Applebee's runs promotions, such as $5 drafts and spiked sangria swirls. However, Applebee's also frequently and famously features the promotional Dollarita, a margarita impressively priced at a $1. Such a deal, alongside all-day $2 bottled beers, is hard to beat. With a close eye on promotions, Applebee's lands as the cheaper booze option. However, walk in and order a standard cocktail at either, and the pricing is pretty similar.