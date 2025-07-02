Applebee's Vs Chili's: Which Chain Actually Has The Cheaper Drinks?
There's an intrigue to diving into perfectly crafted drinks at a cocktail bar, or drinking a beer at a unique brewery from around the world. But, sometimes, a perfect night out involves no-frills rounds of affordable drinks at a chain restaurant. Two perfect candidates for such occasions are Applebee's and Chili's. With their lively-yet-ultra-casual atmosphere, solid food, and accessible prices, they're understandably the business options that come to mind. Before you set out on a night of easy-going fun, you may wonder where drinks run easier on the wallet. Take note: The value is neck-in-neck, and your location and drink preference weigh heavily.
Longtime competitors, both businesses deliberately keep pricing similar. Just glance at the rivalry in drink specials: Chili's brings happy hour deals, such as $3 macro beers and $4 margs, while Applebee's runs promotions, such as $5 drafts and spiked sangria swirls. However, Applebee's also frequently and famously features the promotional Dollarita, a margarita impressively priced at a $1. Such a deal, alongside all-day $2 bottled beers, is hard to beat. With a close eye on promotions, Applebee's lands as the cheaper booze option. However, walk in and order a standard cocktail at either, and the pricing is pretty similar.
Applebee's offers more drink promotions
Whether you're comparing drink menus or Applebee's and Chili's burgers, there's a surprising amount of overlap. Both prominently feature margaritas in fun flavors, from mezcal to fruity-leaning options, plus drinks such as boozy iced teas and sneakily strong vodka-based cocktails. Consumers also report that prices vary per location and that served drink volume varies — the pricing's tightly competitive.
However, there's an undeniable allure to Applebee's $1 drink specials. Launched in 2017 amidst a period of struggling sales, the marketing move proved hugely successful, inscribing Applebee's Dollarita into popular culture. In addition to this viral tipple, other sugary sips sold at or around the price point rotate in, such as Vodka Rum Frostbite and Absolut Rainbow Punch. With fleshed-out cocktails at $1, the chain warrants the crown of cheap drink champion. Just know that Applebee's usually has a three-drink limit; certainly substantial enough to get a buzz, but it's not the spot to spend an entire night.