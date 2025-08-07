The Salad You Should Avoid Buying From Costco

It's no secret that Costco has all kinds of goodies. From its premade food hidden gems to the timelessly priced hot dogs (which you can even buy in bulk), there's no shortage of choices when looking for your next meal. But if you're in the mood for a salad, then be warned — not every salad kit sold at the store is going to give you the same satisfaction.

Salad kits are super convenient, but that doesn't mean you're going to get a great salad once everything is (literally) out of the bag. Such is the case with Costco's organic Mediterranean bagged salad kit. In our ranking of seven Costco salads from worst to best, the organic Mediterranean option lost out to other superior salads. While it wasn't necessarily bad, it simply didn't live up to other more bold and flavorful salad kits that are available at the wholesaler. So the organic Mediterranean salad isn't a lost cause, but you might want to look at some other options before settling on this slightly underwhelming option.