The Salad You Should Avoid Buying From Costco
It's no secret that Costco has all kinds of goodies. From its premade food hidden gems to the timelessly priced hot dogs (which you can even buy in bulk), there's no shortage of choices when looking for your next meal. But if you're in the mood for a salad, then be warned — not every salad kit sold at the store is going to give you the same satisfaction.
Salad kits are super convenient, but that doesn't mean you're going to get a great salad once everything is (literally) out of the bag. Such is the case with Costco's organic Mediterranean bagged salad kit. In our ranking of seven Costco salads from worst to best, the organic Mediterranean option lost out to other superior salads. While it wasn't necessarily bad, it simply didn't live up to other more bold and flavorful salad kits that are available at the wholesaler. So the organic Mediterranean salad isn't a lost cause, but you might want to look at some other options before settling on this slightly underwhelming option.
The Mediterranean salad is still a viable option
It can't be overstated here that, even though this Costco salad kit placed last in the ranking, that doesn't make it an inherently bad option — rather, it's more of a testament to the quality of the salads that placed above it. This Mediterranean salad certainly checks a few essential boxes, coming with a healthy dose of feta cheese and a tangy balsamic vinaigrette, and a two-pack of this salad only set our taste tester back about $10, although exact price may vary depending on location. So you could do worse than this salad kit for sure, but it ultimately lost out due to the other ingredients in the mix (or lack of them).
Other salads that ranked higher on the list had a lovely balance of flavor and texture from the various ingredients in them. Combinations like broccoli with walnuts and kale with chickpeas add depth of flavor and texture, and shine compared to the monotony of regular salad greens. But the organic Mediterranean salad didn't offer this sort of contrast. Yes, there's romaine, cauliflower, red cabbage, and a couple other ingredients — but nothing that pops in the same way other mixes do. So if you're considering snagging this bagged salad kit anyway, might we suggest using a meal prep secret weapon and adding some Costco rotisserie chicken to it for a more flavorful experience.