Are Costco's Famous Food Court Franks Available For Bulk Purchase?

The famed Costco hot dog, which is typically accompanied by a 20-ounce drink and sold for $1.50, is a massive draw for the Issaquah-based company. The deal is so popular that the retailer sold over 200 million combos in 2023, per the Seattle Times, an achievement that has helped Costco sell more hot dogs than Major League Baseball. The good news is that those who love Costco's most famous food court offering can rejoice, knowing that they can buy the hot dogs in bulk in its vibrant blue packaging labeled "As served in Costco food courts." The Kirkland Signature brand, all-beef hot dogs come in a pack of 14 and retail for $18.19 (depending on your location).

Ironically, it's more cost-effective to purchase your meal at the food court than in bulk. After crunching the numbers, each hot dog calculates to $1.30, which excludes the cost of the bun and soda that you'd get with the combo meal. Compared to other hot dogs you can buy at the grocery store, such as Ball Park franks sold at your local Walmart, which are priced at $5.17 at certain locations for a pack of eight bun-length hot dogs, Costco's bulk beef franks are still quite a good deal — especially for those who like to style their hot dogs in different ways.

Costco's beloved $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is cherished and something company leadership has taken very seriously over the years, particularly when it comes to price increases. That said, this wallet-friendly meal has a bit of a backstory.