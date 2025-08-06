What's The Difference Between Chinese Dumplings And Korean Dumplings?

In some ways, dumplings are the universal food. Little dough pockets filled with meat and vegetables can be found across a wide array of cultures, whether they're called empanadas, perogies, ravioli, potstickers or gyoza. Each cuisine puts its unique spin on the dish, often from recipes that have been passed down for centuries, and there are frequently crossovers in ingredients and presentation due to the complex nature of food history. China and Korea are both cultures with an affinity for dumplings, which tend to be prepared in similar styles and resemble one another. So what are the biggest differences between Chinese and Korean dumplings?

To find out, Chowhound spoke with experts Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American chef, influencer, and restaurateur, and Chef Jae Park, a Research & Development Chef at Bonchon International. "Korean dumplings, known as mandu, share some similarities with Chinese dumplings (jiaozi), but they have distinct differences in ingredients, seasoning, and preparation," Park says.

According to Chung, "The biggest difference between Chinese dumplings and Korean dumplings is Chinese dumplings mainly use raw ingredients like ground meats, raw chopped vegetables and seafood for the filling, and Korean dumplings normally use cooked proteins and vegetables and glass noodles for the filling." Because of these different ingredients, she says, "Chinese dumplings tend to be juicier, and Korean dumplings have more textures." Park also adds that "The flavor profile of mandu is generally stronger and more aromatic... while Chinese dumplings are typically milder in flavor."