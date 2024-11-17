A Pro's Advice For Making Unforgettable Pork And Cabbage Jiaozi

One of the challenges for new dumpling makers is learning the tricks to keep your dough from cracking, tearing, or falling apart during the building and cooking process, and each style is a bit different. One distinction between gyoza and jiaozi, for example, is the wrapper thickness. Both use unleavened wheat flour wrappers, but those for gyoza are paper thin. They tend to tear but crimp easily and stick together well.

Jiaozi wrappers are a little thicker (you can find them pre-made at Asian grocery stores, or make your own). They can be handled a little more vigorously, but getting the sides to stay pressed together can be a challenge. You don't want the dumplings to come apart while cooking them. The first trick is to not overstuff them with filling. Proper crimping is also helpful (there are a bunch of YouTube videos to guide you). But wetting the edges of the dough is a pro tip worth learning.

"Seal jiaozi edges with a dab of water, pressing firmly," says Chef Ken Lin. The easiest way, especially when making a large batch, is to have a small dish with cool water next to where you're building your dumplings. Add the filling, then dip your fingertip in water (or use the corner of a towel), and run it along the whole rim of the dumpling. They don't need to be dripping wet. Think of it like licking an envelope.