All The Differences Between Pierogi And Ravioli
It seems like almost every culture has a stuffed dough dish — empanadas, gyoza, samosas, wontons, pierogi, ravioli, the list goes on. If there's one comfort food people are going to invent, it's a soft or crispy shell filled with meat or vegetables. However, there are two in particular that share a lot in common: pierogi and ravioli.
Both dishes start the same way, using a flour dough that's rolled flat and then filled with a range of ingredients. When it comes to the finer details, the differences become more visible, as the dumplings come from separate parts of the world and distinct culinary styles. Pierogi are from Eastern Europe, most popularly eaten in Poland and Ukraine. Though commonly enjoyed in the United States, ravioli are Italian. Pierogi have a half-oval shape while ravioli are typically either circular or square. Both dishes are hundreds of years old and are still important parts of their respective cuisines today. But what makes a pierog a pierog, or a raviolo a raviolo? The defining difference largely comes down to the filling.
Pierogi have two unique ingredients
Unlike ravioli, pierogi often feature a cheesy mashed potato filling. This Slavic dish typically includes sour cream, whether served on top or used as the mashed potatoes' secret ingredient for boosting flavor. The second ingredient that makes pierogi stand out is the choice of cheese stuffed inside. Pierogi taste best with sharper cheeses like cheddar and are traditionally made with Polish farmer's cheese, known as twaróg, which has a tart, creamy flavor that works well with both sweet and savory ingredients. An unexpected choice of filling that sets pierogi apart from similar doughy dishes is that they are sometimes stuffed with fruit, like blueberries, resulting in a dessert dumpling of sorts. Other common ingredients include onions, minced meat (often pork), mushrooms, and cabbage.
The dough base can be different from ravioli as well. Instead of cracking eggs into the mix, Polish cooks often make pierogi dough with just oil, water, salt, and flour. The dough is then folded and pinched by hand or fork to seal the ingredients inside. Another way pierogi are distinct from the stuffed Italian pasta is that they are often fried, not only boiled, making them similar to potstickers.
Ravioli fall in line with similar Italian pastas
While ravioli come in many variations, they are often made with cheese and Mediterranean ingredients like tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and sometimes meat. Unlike pierogi, they contain milder cheeses like ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, or provolone. People also usually combine this pasta with sauce, rather than dip each piece into some individually. Pumpkin ravioli pair well with a butter sauce, while a cream or tomato sauce is great for spinach-ricotta ravioli. Old recipes suggested they be served in broth before tomatoes reached Italy in the 16th century.
Ravioli are made with the same dough as most other Italian pastas, featuring a mix of eggs and flour. The dough is filled, sealed, and then separated into individual raviolo with a rolling pasta cutter to give each one those iconic sharp edges. Ravioli are typically served boiled, rarely fried. While ravioli and pierogi can look almost identical sometimes, both represent the unique flavors and cooking techniques of their cultures — and each deserves a special spot on your plate.