All The Differences Between Pierogi And Ravioli

It seems like almost every culture has a stuffed dough dish — empanadas, gyoza, samosas, wontons, pierogi, ravioli, the list goes on. If there's one comfort food people are going to invent, it's a soft or crispy shell filled with meat or vegetables. However, there are two in particular that share a lot in common: pierogi and ravioli.

Both dishes start the same way, using a flour dough that's rolled flat and then filled with a range of ingredients. When it comes to the finer details, the differences become more visible, as the dumplings come from separate parts of the world and distinct culinary styles. Pierogi are from Eastern Europe, most popularly eaten in Poland and Ukraine. Though commonly enjoyed in the United States, ravioli are Italian. Pierogi have a half-oval shape while ravioli are typically either circular or square. Both dishes are hundreds of years old and are still important parts of their respective cuisines today. But what makes a pierog a pierog, or a raviolo a raviolo? The defining difference largely comes down to the filling.