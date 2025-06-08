This $35 Bourbon Is An Affordably Delicious Version Of A Legendary (And Expensive) Bottle

Weller and Pappy are similar for one very basic reason: they're both made from the same stuff. Bourbon has to be made from certain ingredients — namely corn, which must be at least 51% of a bourbon's mash bill (the composite of various grains in the whiskey). Weller and Pappy Van Winkle are both instances of a subcategory of bourbon called wheated bourbons, which have wheat as their second most used grain. This results in a bourbon that's less "spicy" and more sweet and soft in comparison.

Weller and Pappy Van Winkle use the exact same mash bill, meaning they're ostensibly the same whiskey. However, there are a couple of key factors that make a difference. The first thing that separates these two products is a selection process from the distillery. At some point during the aging process, tasters representing Pappy Van Winkle test each barrel, selecting those they deem fit to become Van Winkle products down the line. The rest are kept there and eventually turned into Weller.

The second factor is the aging process itself. While bottles of Pappy can range from 10 to 23 years old, Weller is aged much less comparatively. It's unknown exactly how long Weller ages, but it's suspected that it's between four and seven years. This extra aging gives Pappy more nuance and refinement, as well as less quantity, making it a more sought-after product. Luckily, Weller will still give you a very good idea of what you'd be getting yourself into.