This Expensive Bourbon Is Unique, But Not Worth Your Money

When it comes to buying bourbon, there are certain rules that you should follow. But if one were to add one extra rule of thumb, it would be to remember that a higher price doesn't necessarily mean a better taste. This can work out to your benefit — for example, there are many "bottom shelf" bourbons that are well worth their money. But on the other hand, there are some more expensive selections that might not live up to your expectations.

Some bourbons should simply be left on the shelf where you found them, and this is unfortunately the case with Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea bourbon. In a Chowhound list of bourbons you should avoid buying, Jefferson's Ocean cracked the list due to its high price in comparison to its taste. A key word used in the review was "underwhelming," indicating that the flavor profile and overall enjoyability of the bourbon just didn't live up to its comparatively richer price tag. So if you see this one listed at full price, your money is probably better spent somewhere else.