This Expensive Bourbon Is Unique, But Not Worth Your Money
When it comes to buying bourbon, there are certain rules that you should follow. But if one were to add one extra rule of thumb, it would be to remember that a higher price doesn't necessarily mean a better taste. This can work out to your benefit — for example, there are many "bottom shelf" bourbons that are well worth their money. But on the other hand, there are some more expensive selections that might not live up to your expectations.
Some bourbons should simply be left on the shelf where you found them, and this is unfortunately the case with Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea bourbon. In a Chowhound list of bourbons you should avoid buying, Jefferson's Ocean cracked the list due to its high price in comparison to its taste. A key word used in the review was "underwhelming," indicating that the flavor profile and overall enjoyability of the bourbon just didn't live up to its comparatively richer price tag. So if you see this one listed at full price, your money is probably better spent somewhere else.
Is Jefferson's Ocean still worth a try?
The fact that Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea makes this undesirable list is quite sad really, because the premise of this bourbon is actually pretty intriguing. Much like certain types of aquavit, which travel around the world to age, this bourbon is aged in wooden barrels that are loaded onto a ship and sent on a voyage. The constant churn of the sea, as well as the shifts in humidity along the way, keep the bourbon and the wood mingling with each other, supposedly aging the bourbon in a way that no other landlocked bourbon can. The idea is that this process creates a truly unique bourbon.
That this bourbon is unique isn't wrong either, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's worth the money. From looking around various forums and reviews, the general consensus seems pretty clear: Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea is a fine enough bourbon as it stands, but not so fine that it's worth upwards of 70 or 80 dollars. As such, this one might just be worth a try if you find it on sale, but as it stands it's just another trend and publicity feature that you'd be wise to avoid.