The Summertime Treat You Should Be Adding Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning To
Trader Joe's, the beloved grocery store chain known for keeping its prices low, is the destination to stock up on seasonings that your pantry needs to spice up your meals. But did you know that you could use its popular Chile Lime seasoning blend to add delicious complexity to a sweet summer staple? In the world of cooling summertime treats, there are few that can match the powers of an icy popsicle; and with a little (or generous, if that's what your heart and taste buds desire) sprinkle of this zesty, spicy blend, you probably wouldn't want to enjoy a popsicle any other way.
This hack is particularly perfect for those who love adding Tajín to fresh fruit, where every bite bursts with flavors from the fruit's juices and the coveted spice blend. If you don't live by a Trader Joe's, don't fret — you can still recreate this trick with citrusy Tajín instead. With this hack, Trader Joe's Chile Lime seasoning could easily become the "pumpkin spice" of summer.
Which flavors work best for this combo?
When combining the chile lime seasoning with fruit, it's important to make sure that the final result is well-balanced, without one particular flavor overpowering the others. You can adjust the amount of seasoning you add, but sometimes the choice of fruit can also make a difference. Some classic popsicle flavors include mango, watermelon, and pineapple. You can keep things bright and tropical with passionfruit, or fresh and summery with peaches or strawberries. For those who love added tanginess, opt for citrusy flavors like orange, lemon, or lime. Add a drizzle of chamoy (a Mexican pickled fruit sauce) for a Mexican-inspired twist.
One of the fun things about popsicles is that they are really easy to make at home with canned fruit. Reach for your go-to fruit and whip up some tasty popsicles, topping them with a chile lime garnish. If you feel like your breakfast could do with a kick of heat, let the touch of the zesty seasoning add some zing to a refreshing breakfast parfait popsicle instead.