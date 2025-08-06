The Summertime Treat You Should Be Adding Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning To

Trader Joe's, the beloved grocery store chain known for keeping its prices low, is the destination to stock up on seasonings that your pantry needs to spice up your meals. But did you know that you could use its popular Chile Lime seasoning blend to add delicious complexity to a sweet summer staple? In the world of cooling summertime treats, there are few that can match the powers of an icy popsicle; and with a little (or generous, if that's what your heart and taste buds desire) sprinkle of this zesty, spicy blend, you probably wouldn't want to enjoy a popsicle any other way.

This hack is particularly perfect for those who love adding Tajín to fresh fruit, where every bite bursts with flavors from the fruit's juices and the coveted spice blend. If you don't live by a Trader Joe's, don't fret — you can still recreate this trick with citrusy Tajín instead. With this hack, Trader Joe's Chile Lime seasoning could easily become the "pumpkin spice" of summer.