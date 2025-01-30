Transform One Canned Food Into A Crowd-Pleasing Popsicle
Canned foods don't always get enough credit. Whether you stock up at the grocer, or preserve your own summer produce, stocking up on canned goods ensures you have easy and accessible meats, fruit, vegetables, condiments, and grains, especially during the colder months. You can even design a crowd-pleasing dessert beginning with a classic pre-packaged fruit cocktail. The canned item is the perfect purchase for a sweet, single-ingredient popsicle for your next gathering.
For those unaware, canned fruit cocktail isn't a fun, adult mixed drink — you might look a little strange sticking a straw into one at a party. Fruit cocktail is simply pieces of fruit submerged in a liquid or syrup. You might even remember getting a little cup of canned fruit cocktail with your cafeteria lunch at school. Now, with just a few hours of freezing time, you can transform the basic grocery item from pre-packaged snack to a party-ready frozen treat.
Canned fruit cocktail popsicles will be a hit at your next party
You should already be using canned foods for effortless desserts. Canned condensed milk makes key lime pie taste even better and is definitely the swap you should make for the silkiest buttercream frosting. Meanwhile, canned pumpkin makes for the base of all of your favorite fall treats, and canned fruits bake beautifully for caramelized ice cream and yogurt toppings, tarts, and danishes.
To put together a fruity, festive popsicle for your next gathering, simply stock up on a few containers of fruit cocktail. Many canned cocktails feature a variety of fruits like peaches, grapes, and cherries, for a medley of flavors. To make them into individual ice pops all you need are basic store-bought popsicle molds and plastic or paper handles. The sweet syrup will bind the loose pieces of fruit together for an easy hand-held treat. To customize your popsicle you can also drop in a few additional berries or pieces of cubed fruit, then freeze for a few hours, until solid and easy to remove from the mold.