Transform One Canned Food Into A Crowd-Pleasing Popsicle

Canned foods don't always get enough credit. Whether you stock up at the grocer, or preserve your own summer produce, stocking up on canned goods ensures you have easy and accessible meats, fruit, vegetables, condiments, and grains, especially during the colder months. You can even design a crowd-pleasing dessert beginning with a classic pre-packaged fruit cocktail. The canned item is the perfect purchase for a sweet, single-ingredient popsicle for your next gathering.

For those unaware, canned fruit cocktail isn't a fun, adult mixed drink — you might look a little strange sticking a straw into one at a party. Fruit cocktail is simply pieces of fruit submerged in a liquid or syrup. You might even remember getting a little cup of canned fruit cocktail with your cafeteria lunch at school. Now, with just a few hours of freezing time, you can transform the basic grocery item from pre-packaged snack to a party-ready frozen treat.