You'll Never Look Back Once You Add This Citrusy Seasoning To Fruit Popsicles

Popsicles are already summer's most low-effort win, even if you're making them yourself. Blend fruit, freeze, and chow down. But if you have never tried adding a hint of Tajín to those fruit pops before they go in the freezer, or sprinkling some on right before you take a bite, you are seriously missing out. It is one of the genius ways to use Tajín that goes way beyond cocktail rims. The zesty, chili-lime seasoning might seem more at home on the rim of your michelada, but it is the flavor upgrade you didn't know your fruit popsicles needed.

Tajín's magic comes from its simple but bold formula: ground chilies, dehydrated lime, and salt. That combo hits all the right notes — tangy, spicy, and salty — creating a contrast that makes sweet fruit taste even more vibrant. And it doesn't overpower any of the best parts of a popsicle, it enhances them.

You've got several options when it comes to how you incorporate Tajín into your popsicles. You can sprinkle a little right into your fruit puree before freezing, which infuses the whole pop with a gentle kick. Or you can go bolder and swirl it into the filled mold so it creates a ribbon of flavor throughout. Want to keep it casual? Just dust the finished popsicle with Tajín as you eat, like a savory garnish for your frozen snack.