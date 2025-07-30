The Simplest Trick To Hull Strawberries Without A Knife — All You Need Is A Straw

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know that the entire strawberry, leafy tops included, is actually edible? That's right! You can munch on an entire berry and leave no part behind. However, the thought of the sweet, juicy flesh being interrupted by fibrous leaves might not be appetizing to most. The solution tends to be to cut off the strawberry tops, which causes you to lose out on some of the precious fruit. While you could easily eat around the hull if you're just reaching for a snack, this won't fly when preparing strawberries for different recipes. Thankfully, there's a knife-free solution for the strawberry lovers and food waste detractors.

Equipped with a simple straw, you can say hello to your new favorite hulling hack. It's one of many strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner that prevent wasting unnecessary parts of the berry. All you need to do is press one end of the straw firmly into the bottom, tapered end of the strawberry, and push through the fruit's length till you reach the leafy stem. Give the straw a little twist to cut around the thick hull and push all the way through to eject the stem and leaves, while retaining the surrounding fruit. The choice of straw can also make or break the success of this trick. You don't want to use those flimsy paper straws that go limp the moment they touch any liquid. Instead, opt for sturdier reusable straws like Hiware's stainless steel straws, Atowan's shatter-resistant glass straws, or even a regular plastic straw. Consider this your sign to choose the best strawberries at the store and put this trick to the test.