This Simple Trick Gives Strawberries A Major Flavor Upgrade

Sweet and slightly acidic, strawberries are the ultimate summer treat. Whether mixed into a rich strawberry cake, served next to a stack of fluffy pancakes, or simply enjoyed on their own, they're just impossible to resist. Perhaps one of the best things about strawberries is how incredibly versatile they are, as they can truly bring a whole new dimension of flavor to just about anything, whether a smoky barbecued flank steak or a vibrant fruity pizza topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

However, on the topic of strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, there might just be a simple method that not only concentrates the flavor of the berries, but also makes them softer and more delicious than ever. Have you ever thought about roasting strawberries? While it may seem a bit unconventional, this simple trick will greatly intensify their flavor. It will also produce sweet, almost syrupy berries that you can use to sweeten your seltzer water, make an incredibly refreshing roasted strawberry and basil lemonade, or simply drizzle on top of your favorite dessert.

So, how do you roast strawberries to perfection and achieve that ultra-jammy, mouthwatering texture? All you need is an oven, a sweetener of choice, a bit of acid, and a flavoring such as vanilla — as well as a container of strawberries, of course. You'll be amazed by how little effort it takes to make the best roasted strawberries you've ever had.