This Simple Trick Gives Strawberries A Major Flavor Upgrade
Sweet and slightly acidic, strawberries are the ultimate summer treat. Whether mixed into a rich strawberry cake, served next to a stack of fluffy pancakes, or simply enjoyed on their own, they're just impossible to resist. Perhaps one of the best things about strawberries is how incredibly versatile they are, as they can truly bring a whole new dimension of flavor to just about anything, whether a smoky barbecued flank steak or a vibrant fruity pizza topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
However, on the topic of strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, there might just be a simple method that not only concentrates the flavor of the berries, but also makes them softer and more delicious than ever. Have you ever thought about roasting strawberries? While it may seem a bit unconventional, this simple trick will greatly intensify their flavor. It will also produce sweet, almost syrupy berries that you can use to sweeten your seltzer water, make an incredibly refreshing roasted strawberry and basil lemonade, or simply drizzle on top of your favorite dessert.
So, how do you roast strawberries to perfection and achieve that ultra-jammy, mouthwatering texture? All you need is an oven, a sweetener of choice, a bit of acid, and a flavoring such as vanilla — as well as a container of strawberries, of course. You'll be amazed by how little effort it takes to make the best roasted strawberries you've ever had.
Tips to make roasted strawberries
When roasting strawberries, the first step includes rinsing them thoroughly to wash away any dirt, bacteria, or pesticides. When that's done, make sure to pat the strawberries dry with a paper towel or clean kitchen cloth before slicing the larger ones in half and tossing them all into a bowl. You can throw in all your favorite additions to the bowl too, and don't forget to add a splash of vanilla to enhance the sweetness and complexity of the berries. It's important to give them a good stir after doing this so that they absorb every bit of flavor. From there, you just need to spread them out in a tray (if you're after extra syrup, make sure to use a smaller baking dish) and pop 'em in the oven.
You will ideally want to let the berries roast until they're tender enough to be easily pierced and are soaking in their own juices. If you prefer your strawberries a bit firmer, then 25 minutes in the oven should be enough. On the other hand, if you'd like them softer and with a jammier texture, feel free to let them roast for up to 40 minutes.
There are many storage tips for longer-lasting strawberries and they apply to roasted ones, too. Once cooked through, just transfer them to a jar and store them in the fridge for up to a week. On the other hand, if you'd like to keep them longer, place them in an airtight container, toss them in the freezer, and they're set for the next two months.