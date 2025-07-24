How To Ensure Every Single Chocolate-Covered Strawberry You Make Is Gorgeous

Chocolate-covered strawberries are absolutely delicious, customizable, and fun to make in the comfort of your own kitchen. If you've ever tried to make them on your own, however, you likely know that it can be a little trying to figure out how to get them to look anything like the professional versions you see at your favorite chocolate shop. To learn how we can get our homemade chocolate-covered strawberries to come out looking gorgeous, Chowhound talked to Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier. Patel was also named 2025's Best Chocolatier in the Americas with the highest honor, Six Star Award: Grand Master Chocolatier, which is a long way of saying she knows a thing or two when it comes to creating anything that involves chocolate.

Getting the process right starts with preparation, according to Patel. "Chocolate doesn't stay in temper for long, so have all your tools and ingredients ready before you begin." In addition to laying out your tools in advance, prep your strawberries before you start warming the chocolate. "Make sure the strawberries are completely dry," Patel says, noting that, "Any moisture can cause the chocolate to seize. Wash and dry them thoroughly ahead of time."

Once you've chosen the best chocolate for chocolate-covered strawberries and prepared it, it's time to dip. Using your fingers to do so can leave smudges on the glossy chocolate, so Patel's advice is to "Use the stem if it's intact, or insert a toothpick or skewer for more control and a cleaner dip. After dipping, gently swirl off any excess chocolate." Lay your dipped strawberries on parchment paper to help them set and keep them from sticking together.