Peeling Strawberries Is A Thing. Here's Why You Might Want To Try It
The thought of eating certain fruits unpeeled sounds ridiculous. It's definitely uncommon to spot someone chomping into a banana or mango without first entirely removing its skin. But the reverse imagery doesn't seem any less eccentric. For example, most people eat a strawberry as is, without removing that porous outer layer — unless you're José Andrés, a Spanish American chef who has expressed extreme fondness for peeling this tiny red fruit.
@chefjoseandres
Have you ever peeled a #strawberry? Trust me people...this is the way to experience one of the best #berries that our planet has to offer!! 🍓 🤗 Listen to the full conversation with James Beard award-winning cook and author Tamar Adler on the latest episode of Longer Tables, found anywhere you get your podcasts.
In a viral snippet from Andrés' "Longer Tables" podcast, the chef asks guest Tamar Adler, an award-winning cookbook author, if she has ever tried the snack, claiming there's "nothing like when your lips contact a skinless strawberry." Unsurprisingly, Adler, like most of us out here, hasn't. However, there are a few reasons you might want to change that, one being a slightly altered — some might say superior — strawberry tasting experience. And Andrés isn't the only one who thinks so. Many TikTokers have tried Andrés' idea. And while most agree it makes a difference, it's up to you to decide if the difference it makes is worth the effort.
Peeled strawberries appeal to the senses
The removal of a strawberry's skin apparently makes a difference in texture. It isn't a big deal to everyone, but to some people, the sensation of the seeds and tiny hairs (called "styles") is bothersome. Even the mere appearance of the skin is enough to put some people off. With a peeled strawberry, you don't have to worry about that. The look and feel of the fruit will be softer and smoother.
An even bigger reason to peel your berries is the flavor. When choosing ripe strawberries at the grocery store, people are often looking for the sweetest batch. But that doesn't always work out, as strawberries can sometimes be a bit on the sour side. Many are also bitter on account of their skin. The bitter chemical compounds they contain are called tannins. Get rid of the tannin-loaded outer layer, and you're in for a much sweeter time.
It probably isn't a worthwhile task for everyone, but you only have to try once to find out. And it only takes a short time to peel your strawberry. Simply remove the leaves and hull the strawberry, then grab a peeler or a paring knife and remove the thin outer layer of skin. From there, see if the sweeter taste of the fruit elevates your snacking experience. It could even work as an upgraded topping for frozen yogurt or grilled strawberry shortcake.