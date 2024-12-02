Peeling Strawberries Is A Thing. Here's Why You Might Want To Try It

The removal of a strawberry's skin apparently makes a difference in texture. It isn't a big deal to everyone, but to some people, the sensation of the seeds and tiny hairs (called "styles") is bothersome. Even the mere appearance of the skin is enough to put some people off. With a peeled strawberry, you don't have to worry about that. The look and feel of the fruit will be softer and smoother.

An even bigger reason to peel your berries is the flavor. When choosing ripe strawberries at the grocery store, people are often looking for the sweetest batch. But that doesn't always work out, as strawberries can sometimes be a bit on the sour side. Many are also bitter on account of their skin. The bitter chemical compounds they contain are called tannins. Get rid of the tannin-loaded outer layer, and you're in for a much sweeter time.

It probably isn't a worthwhile task for everyone, but you only have to try once to find out. And it only takes a short time to peel your strawberry. Simply remove the leaves and hull the strawberry, then grab a peeler or a paring knife and remove the thin outer layer of skin. From there, see if the sweeter taste of the fruit elevates your snacking experience. It could even work as an upgraded topping for frozen yogurt or grilled strawberry shortcake.