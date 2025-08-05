Wait, You Can Make Cookies From Spinach?
What better way to get your serving of greens in than in cookie form? That's right; you can add spinach to your cookies to boost the nutritional value of every bite. If you're concerned that the spinach alters the taste of the cookies, put those worries to rest. The other ingredients help mask the earthy bitterness of the spinach, and you can adjust these components to suit your taste. There's also the visual element of a pleasant, subtle green to make a basic cookie more colorful and fun to eat.
Spinach lends itself to both sweet and savory cookie recipes. Whether you want to switch up a satisfyingly chewy coconut chocolate chip cookie or put a savory spin on a conventional oatmeal cookie, let this surprisingly protein-packed leafy green come to your assistance. Spinach cookies are great for a pre-workout pick-me-up, a handy hack to sneak some veggies into your kids' snacks, or a tasty breakfast to kickstart your day. If you've got a bag of spinach in your fridge or freezer that you're ready to put to use in a unique recipe outside the usual, whip up a batch of spinach cookies.
How to add spinach to your cookies
There are several ways you can add spinach to your chosen cookie recipe. If the spinach is solely to add natural color, either fresh or frozen spinach is up for the task; just blend the spinach into a mixture with the wet ingredients before combining it with the flour. To make a natural green food coloring with spinach, simply boil the leaves in water, blend until nice and smooth, and strain the mixture to remove any remaining spinach chunks. This green food coloring can add a lovely shade of green not only to cookies, but to other baked confections, pancakes, waffles, and more.
If you want actual pieces of spinach in the cookie, fresh might be preferred. Just chop the spinach leaves into fine pieces, or give them a quick pulse in a food processor, before incorporating them into the cookie dough. If you're working with fresh spinach, make sure to wash it properly before prepping it for your baking ventures. Furthering the case for adding spinach to cookies, this tip is also an ingenious way to avoid food waste while still whipping up delicious treats that are as healthy as they are tasty.