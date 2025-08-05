Wait, You Can Make Cookies From Spinach?

What better way to get your serving of greens in than in cookie form? That's right; you can add spinach to your cookies to boost the nutritional value of every bite. If you're concerned that the spinach alters the taste of the cookies, put those worries to rest. The other ingredients help mask the earthy bitterness of the spinach, and you can adjust these components to suit your taste. There's also the visual element of a pleasant, subtle green to make a basic cookie more colorful and fun to eat.

Spinach lends itself to both sweet and savory cookie recipes. Whether you want to switch up a satisfyingly chewy coconut chocolate chip cookie or put a savory spin on a conventional oatmeal cookie, let this surprisingly protein-packed leafy green come to your assistance. Spinach cookies are great for a pre-workout pick-me-up, a handy hack to sneak some veggies into your kids' snacks, or a tasty breakfast to kickstart your day. If you've got a bag of spinach in your fridge or freezer that you're ready to put to use in a unique recipe outside the usual, whip up a batch of spinach cookies.