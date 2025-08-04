How Much Time It Really Takes For Alcohol To Cook Off In Your Food

From the iconic pairing of vodka and tomatoes for a luscious sauce to the many ways to infuse liquor into baked goods, alcohol transcends its purpose on bar shelves to one in the kitchen. Whiskey works wonders to bring out the best flavor in caramelized onions, for example, and cooking with mezcal imparts a bold smokiness, adds depths of complexity, and a Mexican-inspired twist to dishes. Alcohol also comes in handy when deglazing a pan of flavor-rich fond to incorporate these mini pockets of flavor into the rest of the dish. We could go on making the case for how spirits can enhance your culinary ventures, but cooking with any type of alcohol begs the question: How long does it take for the alcohol to properly cook off?

Not allowing ample time for the alcohol to cook off is a guaranteed recipe for a disastrous dish (and the biggest blunder you can make when cooking with wine according to Alex Guarnaschelli). Avoiding this catastrophe depends on how the alcohol is combined into the recipe and the cooking method. For instance, according to a study performed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Nutrient Data Laboratory, simply stirring alcohol into a hot liquid retains 85% of the alcohol content, baking for 25 minutes without combining it with other ingredients retains 45% alcohol, and simmering or baking a mixture with alcohol for two hours can still leave about 10% alcohol behind. So, the longer you cook, the more alcohol cooks off. While some residual ethanol may remain in the mix, when combined with other components of the meal, it's unlikely to impair your faculties.