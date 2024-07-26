The Cardinal Mistake Of Cooking With Wine According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex Guarnaschelli knows good food. The Iron Chef, Food Network star, and cookbook author certainly knows her way around the kitchen, and she has some pretty keen advice to share for home cooks looking to improve their sauteing skills and braising bonafides. However, it seems Guarnaschelli's advice also extends to wine. In an interview with Food & Wine, the chef spilled some of her opinions on wine as both a drink and an essential ingredient in cooking.

According to Guarnaschelli, the worst mistake a home chef (or any chef) can make is not letting the alcohol cook out of your wine before adding other liquids to your dish. For instance, if you're adding wine to a sauce or braise, you should add it to your aromatics in the pan and let the alcohol fully cook before adding in a stock or tomato sauce. Guarnaschelli notes that if you don't fully allow your wine to cook, "there will be that uncooked wine flavor." This can cause your dish to take on an unpleasant, slightly bitter taste that can throw off the flavor profile of whatever you are cooking, and that's no good. Of course, this is just the beginning of Guarnaschelli's wine knowledge, and there are a few other things you'll want to consider when cooking with wine.

