Why Country-Style Ribs Might Be The Most Misleading Cut At The Store
Ribs have a decadent air about them. They're delicious, no doubt, but sometimes it feels like there are more directions on how to properly prepare ribs than almost any other protein. There are just so many options. Dry rub? Spritz them with apple cider vinegar? Why not use a binder to help your rub stick, then wrap them in foil ... or don't. There are tricks to make fall-off-the-bone ribs. You can also pressure cook ribs, sous vide them, use the 3-2-1 method, or whatever suits your taste.
Since ribs are a little more expensive than most cuts, it all just feels so high stakes. Thankfully, there's a tender and delicious cut of meat out there that gets wrapped into the preconceived notions of a rack of ribs (be it St. Louis-style rib, baby back ribs, or spare ribs), but is cheaper and tastes great. Yes, the ribs that aren't actually ribs at all, but instead just look like them: country-style ribs.
That's right, country-style ribs may taste just like rib meat and have the tender, delicate mouthfeel of the more expensive options, but they are usually taken from the pork butt, pork shoulder, or the blade end of the pork loin (which may sometimes have some bone in them, but not like the bones of the actual ribcage of an animal). The amount of fat marbling in a typical pork country-style rib is more than a rib cut you may be used to, but the extra fat means you can cook them to perfection in as many ways as you can cook a traditional rib — with a little more leeway. Most country-style rib enthusiasts slow cook them to melt-in-your-mouth perfection.
Embrace country-style ribs
So, country-style ribs aren't really "ribs" per se, but they are still absolutely worth picking up from your butcher, even if you're not on a budget. The fact that they're easier to cook due to their higher fat content is enough of a reason to prepare them for your next meal, but there are also plenty of ways to get creative with country-style ribs. Since they lack a bone, you can cube them for stir-fry, cut them into pieces for a kebab, or simply cook them in a pan or on the grill. Heck, simply sear them in a pan with your favorite BBQ sauce style and they're delightful.
The versatility in how you can incorporate country-style ribs into a variety of meals is just one of the reasons they might be the most misleading cut at the store. For some shoppers, seeing "ribs" on the packaging label might make shoppers feel like the cut is put into a (admittedly delectable) box. But for country-style ribs, it's totally worth noting that traditional methods of cooking ribs don't need to be followed. You can absolutely use the same seasonings, marinades, and even cooking methods, but the country-style rib cut is truly its own unique beast, and one that you need to put on your plate.