Why Country-Style Ribs Might Be The Most Misleading Cut At The Store

Ribs have a decadent air about them. They're delicious, no doubt, but sometimes it feels like there are more directions on how to properly prepare ribs than almost any other protein. There are just so many options. Dry rub? Spritz them with apple cider vinegar? Why not use a binder to help your rub stick, then wrap them in foil ... or don't. There are tricks to make fall-off-the-bone ribs. You can also pressure cook ribs, sous vide them, use the 3-2-1 method, or whatever suits your taste.

Since ribs are a little more expensive than most cuts, it all just feels so high stakes. Thankfully, there's a tender and delicious cut of meat out there that gets wrapped into the preconceived notions of a rack of ribs (be it St. Louis-style rib, baby back ribs, or spare ribs), but is cheaper and tastes great. Yes, the ribs that aren't actually ribs at all, but instead just look like them: country-style ribs.

That's right, country-style ribs may taste just like rib meat and have the tender, delicate mouthfeel of the more expensive options, but they are usually taken from the pork butt, pork shoulder, or the blade end of the pork loin (which may sometimes have some bone in them, but not like the bones of the actual ribcage of an animal). The amount of fat marbling in a typical pork country-style rib is more than a rib cut you may be used to, but the extra fat means you can cook them to perfection in as many ways as you can cook a traditional rib — with a little more leeway. Most country-style rib enthusiasts slow cook them to melt-in-your-mouth perfection.