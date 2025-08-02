The One Factor That Matters More Than You Think When Making Chili Cheese Fries

Sometimes the urge to eat a certain snack can strike out of nowhere. And salty, crunchy, soft-in-the-middle french fries are often at the top of the cravings list, especially ones loaded with toppings like chili and cheese. If you've got time for a fast food run, Chowhound has ranked fast food fries, and if you haven't tried them all, maybe it's time to put your favorites to the test. It's also always an option to simply grab a bag of frozen fries from the kitchen. And as our ranking of popular store-bought frozen fries reveals, there's a hierarchy there, as well.

When it's time to add your accoutrements at home, you could do a quick and easy upgrade to frozen fries with canned chili, but you need to be conscious of the most important factor — you don't want your chili too liquid-y. For advice on the subject of the best chili cheese fries made with store-bought ingredients, we consulted an expert. Chef Mark Slutzky, director of culinary at McCain, says you want your chili "to be spreadable enough to coat your fries, but not so wet that it makes them soggy." He also recommends using finely shredded cheese that melts quickly and easily over the potatoes. As for the chili, Slutzky says, "You can make your own chili from scratch (typically without using beans, for this type of recipe), but there is a time and place for a good canned chili, too." To fully prepare the perfect chili cheese fries, Slutzky gave us a little more advice.